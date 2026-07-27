Savannah Guthrie Makes Impassioned Plea to Mother Nancy’s Kidnapper: ‘Never Too Late to Do the Right Thing’

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Savannah Guthrie released a new video Monday pleading with her mother Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapper to end the family’s “nightmare” and come forward with information regarding her whereabouts.

“I come today with a very specific message,” Guthrie said in a Monday Instagram post. “It has been months since our mom was taken from us. Our family is in agony. We are in a nightmare that will not end. Nothing about our situation has changed. We have done our part. We will never stop looking for her. We will always ache for her, feel that hole in our hearts.”

“The world can be a cruel and unforgiving place and I know you have tried to do things the right way. So I’m asking you, begging you, to do the right thing now. Make the right choice. Help us find her. Tell us where to look for her,” she continued. “I truly believe it is never too late to do the right thing. Help us bring this situation to an end. For all of us, no matter where we’ve been, what we’ve done, I believe there is always a way home. Please make the right choice.”

You can watch the message yourself in the video, below.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on the evening of Jan. 31, when family dropped her off at her Tucson, Arizona, home following a dinner and game night. However, by late-midday on Feb. 1, she was reported missing after she didn’t show up at a friend’s place to watch a virtual church service. Pima County investigators later shared that they believed Nancy was taken against her will.

Her security camera, which had been disabled, later revealed images of a person in a ski mask, jacket, gloves and a backpack outside her property. FBI Phoenix later described the suspect “as a male, approximately 5’9” – 5’10” tall, with an average build.”

Savannah and her family have made a number of pleas on social media in the months following her disappearance. In late June, it was made public that the second of two ransom notes sent to the NBC anchor’s family and media allegedly indicated Nancy may have died. “Today” then offered an updated timeline with that detail included, as Savannah took the time to ask for help at the end of the news package.

“I love you guys and I love this place, and this is unusual and unprecedented, to say the least, to be sitting here. I don’t have any comment on this story and am not involved in our coverage, but I can’t pretend I’m not here,” she shared. “So, since I am, I wanted to just take the opportunity to ask people, to really beg people to come forward. Somebody knows something.”

“So, please, if you’re watching, no matter how small, the reward is there, you can tell us, it can be anonymous. Please do the right thing for us, for our family, for our children,” she concluded. “We love our mom, and we’ll never stop looking for her, ever.”

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said in May he was not in contact with the rest of the matriarch’s family. He further told People that conversations with Guthrie’s family – including the “Today” host – are handled by other investigators, which is why he doesn’t “personally” speak with the Guthries amid the high-profile investigation.

Savannah has continued to use her platform to keep the case in the public eye and encourage anyone with information about Nancy’s disappearance to come forward with information.