Nancy Guthrie Sheriff No Longer ‘Personally’ in Contact With Savannah and Family

The sheriff in charge of the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping investigation is not in contact with the rest of the matriarch’s family.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told People that conversations with Guthrie’s family – including “Today” host Savannah Guthrie – are handled by other investigators, which is why he doesn’t “personally” speak with the Guthries amid the high-profile investigation.

“I personally am not,” Nanos said in an interview published Monday. “If they need the family for anything, they get in touch with them and the family. It works both ways.”

The mother of the “Today” anchor was last seen on the evening of Jan. 31, when she was dropped off at her Tuscon, Arizona home following a game night. She was reported missing on Feb. 1 and Pima County investigators later shared their belief that the Guthrie matriarch was taken against her will.

Last week, Nanos issued an update on the case, in which he said that they were “getting closer” to finding answers. This update came after the sheriff faced intense scrutiny and the investigation crossed the 100 day mark.

“Everyday our DNA labs are working with our investigators and they’re coming up with different ideas and different thoughts of how to help them make this DNA work for us,” he told People at the time. “How can we do more with what we have? And so that’s why I say it is — I think we’re getting closer.”

Guthrie’s security camera, which had been disabled, later revealed images of a man in a ski mask, jacket, gloves and a backpack outside her property. FBI Phoenix later described the suspect “as a male, approximately 5’9” – 5’10” tall, with an average build.”

No one has been arrested or named a suspect in connection with Guthrie’s disappearance, despite multiple searches, analyzed DNA, alleged ransom notes and more.