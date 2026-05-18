‘Stranger Things’ Creators Reveal Which Actor They Originally Wanted to Play Hopper

Jim Hopper almost had a much different vibe in “Stranger Things.”

While guesting on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, The Duffer brothers were prompted by a pre-recorded question sent in by David Harbour – who played Hopper for five seasons on the Netflix hit. He wanted to know who they really went after first for the role.

“I’m pretty sure I was second choice, and I don’t know who I was second choice to – maybe I was third choice,” Harbour said. “But would you please answer the question of how I came to be cast as Chief Hopper, and who had to say no to allow me to do that wonderful, incredible role?”

The brothers were shocked that Harbour wanted to know who they went out to before he landed the part. “Happy Sad Confused” host Josh Horowitz wondered if it might have been Josh Brolin. The brothers denied Brolin but said it was someone who had not done much TV when the show was originally casting.

“No, it was Billy Crudup,” Matt Duffer said. “Which is a very different – like, everything happens for a reason, right? So it’s like, once it kind of clicks into place. But yeah, Billy Crudup passed.”

Ross Duffer went on, saying that although Crudup came to their mind first, once the two saw Harbour’s audition, it was obvious he was the man for the job.

“David just, honestly, he just came in and one of our casting directors thought he could be great for the role,” he said. “He came and read. He just did one take. We weren’t even there, we just saw the tape, and it was just so clear, instantly: This is Hopper. And we just cast him right then and there.”

The final season of “Stranger Things” wrapped up on New Years Eve after a five season run at Netflix. Harbour played Hopper for the entire run of the series and it marked a launchpad in his career that led to roles in the MCU, as Hellboy, and in other shows like “DTF St. Louis.”