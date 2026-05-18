Tom Kane, ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Powerpuff Girls’ Voice Actor, Dies at 64

Tom Kane, who lent his voice to both “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and “The Powerpuff Girls,” has died. He was 64.

Kane’s death was announced by his talent agency, Galactic Productions, on Monday. He died after complications from a stroke.

“Today we say goodbye to Tom Kane — a legendary voice actor whose work shaped the childhoods and imaginations of millions around the world,” the statement read. “From his unforgettable performances in ‘Star Wars’ to countless animated series, documentaries and games, Tom brought wisdom, strength, humor and heart to every role he touched. His voice became part of our lives, our memories, and the stories we carry with us.”

“But beyond the incredible career was an extraordinary man. Tom was a devoted husband and father who, alongside his wife, built a loving family of nine children — three biological and six welcomed through adoption and fostering,” it continued. “That compassion and generosity defined who he was just as much as his remarkable talent did. Though his voice may now be silent, the characters, stories, and love he gave to the world will live on forever.”

Kane’s biggest roles came from playing Yoda in “The Clone Wars” throughout the series’ run on Cartoon Network and Disney+, as well as Professor Utonium and Him in “The Powerpuff Girls.” He could also be heard as key characters in “The Wild Thornberrys,” “Kim Possible,” “Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends” and “Archer,” to name a few. The actor stepped away from acting back in 2021 after suffering from a previous stroke the year prior.

He was born April 15, 1962, in Overland Park, Kansas. Kane got his voice acting start at the age of 15 and began his career with Lucasfilm – doing background voices for their video game branch – in 1996. The first time he played Jedi Master Yoda came three years later in 1999.

The actor also lent his voice to a number of Academy Award broadcasts over the year. Kane is survived by his wife Cindy and their nine kids.