FBI Determines 3 Kidnapping Notes in Nancy Guthrie Case Are Fake

Federal investigators have determined three kidnapping-related messages that surfaced in the media about the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie are fake, according to a new report from Reuters.

Per the outlet, an FBI official shared Tuesday that the bureau’s assessment of inauthenticity was in regards to the two ransom notes that were reported back in early February, mere days after “Today” host Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother was seemingly abducted from her Tucson, Ariz. home.

Additionally, the outlet noted that the FBI official also denounced a third, more recent ‌message, which claimed to come from someone who said they knew the supposed kidnappers’ identities.

“None of the ransom notes are believed to be genuine,” the FBI official, under the condition of anonymity, said in a statement. Reuters reported that a second law enforcement source familiar with the case also confirmed the FBI’s assessment of the alleged ransom notes.

A representative for the FBI did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

While the Pima County Sheriff’s Department noted to the outlet that they didn’t “have any updates” to share, they assured that it was “still an active investigation.” Pima County Sheriff’s Department declined to comment to TheWrap.

The update came a week after new details emerged about the notes in-question, including the fact that a second message sent to media by people claiming responsibility had stated Guthrie was dead.

Savannah Guthrie previously addressed the alleged notes on “Today,” telling Hoda Kotb back in March: “There are a lot of different notes, I think, that came. And I think most of them, it’s my understanding, are not real. And I didn’t see them. But, you know, a person that would send a fake ransom note really has to look deeply at themselves. To a family in pain.”

Though, she added at the time: “But I believe that the two notes that we received, that we responded to, I tend to believe those are real.”

The Guthrie matriarch was last seen on the evening of Jan. 31, when family dropped her off at her Tucson home following a dinner and a game night. However, by late-midday on Feb. 1, the elder Guthrie was reported missing after she didn’t show up at a friend’s place to watch a virtual church service. Pima County investigators later shared that they believed Guthrie was taken against her will.

Guthrie’s security camera, which had been disabled, later revealed images of a man in a ski mask, jacket, gloves and a backpack outside her property. FBI Phoenix later described the suspect “as a male, approximately 5’9” – 5’10” tall, with an average build.”

Savannah, along with her siblings, have made several public pleas for their mother’s safe return.

No one has been arrested or named a suspect in connection with Guthrie’s disappearance, despite multiple searches, analyzed DNA, alleged ransom notes and more.