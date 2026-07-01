Colleen Zenk, ‘As the World Turns’ and ‘Young and the Restless’ Actress, Arrested for DUI

Colleen Zenk, a soap opera star known for her performances on “As the World Turns” and “The Young and the Restless,” was arrested for a DUI last month. The actress’ springtime arrest marks the third time she has been arrested for driving under the influence since 2010.

Per arrest records obtained and viewed by TheWrap, Zenk was booked back on May 15 in Collier County, Fla., where she was charged with two misdemeanors: DUI resulting in damage to property or a vehicle belonging to another person, as well as DUI with a blood alcohol level of 0.15 or higher.

For both charges, Zenk faced bonds of $1,000, which she posted the next day.

Per Soap Opera Network, who was the first to break the news, Zenk had a court date set for June 10. While she did not appear in-person at the hearing, as she filed a Waiver of Appearance for Non-Mandatory Court Appearances, she pled not guilty through her attorney. It’s said a continuance was scheduled for July 29 for pre-trial.

A representative for Zenk did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

This is not Zenk’s first run-in with the law, as she was previously arrested in Wilton, Conn. in April 2010, where she was charged with DUI and improper lane usage. She found herself arrested again in May 2017, where she was booked for a DUI in Florida.

As we mentioned, Zenk is best known for playing the fan-favorite, albeit long-suffering Barbara Ryan on “As the World Turns” for 32 years. Her tenure on the show lasted from 1978 to the show’s end in 2010, notably earning two Daytime Emmy nominations for her work. Most recently, she recurred on “The Young and the Restless” from 2023 to 2025. Other notable credits include “Ryan’s Hope,” “Thurston” and “Blue Bloods.”