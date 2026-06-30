Pete Hegseth’s Press Escort Policy at Pentagon Halted by Judge

Pete Hegseth’s push to require escorts for press inside the Pentagon was halted by a judge on Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman ruled Tuesday in favor of the New York Times in a preliminary injunction that the secretary of defense’s Pentagon press policies – including the requirement of an escort for journalists while in the building – were too extreme. Friedman added that Hegseth and the Pentagon’s logic for the escort policy struck as “facially dubious.”

“The plaintiffs’ point is not that the work of journalists has been hindered because escorts have not been made available when requested,” the judge wrote, agreeing with the news organization. “Rather, the plaintiffs maintain that their ability to interview varied sources from across the Department, engage in spontaneous conversations, and develop relationships with sources—which the record evidence demonstrates are essential aspects of covering the Pentagon—is inescapably burdened by the requirement to obtain, in advance, an escort for each and every visit to the Pentagon.”

The restrictions came back in March, just three days after a federal judge ruled that the Pentagon’s press restrictions enacted last October were unconstitutional, violating the First and Fifth Amendments. Dozens of news outlets surrendered their press passes last fall rather than complying with the new policy, including the New York Times, which sued the Defense Department in December.

“Why would it be that the timing of a journalist’s question increases the likelihood that a Department official would disclose classified information,” Friedman continued. “Is the implication that a Department official is more likely to divulge such information while, say, in line at Starbucks? Based on what? The Department offers no answer to these questions.”

Sean Parnell, the Chief Pentagon spokesperson, openly disagreed with the judge’s decision in a post on X.

STATEMENT:



The Department strongly disagrees with today’s decision. This ruling strips away reasonable security measures and will make it easier for sensitive and classified information to reach our adversaries.



Unescorted access to the Pentagon allowed journalists to observe… pic.twitter.com/r5ZYtvT5UL — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellASW) June 30, 2026

“Unescorted access to the Pentagon allowed journalists to observe activity patterns and develop relationships that contributed to repeated unauthorized disclosures of operational plans and intelligence,” Parnell said. “The court’s order effectively restores that risky environment at a time when protecting our military’s secrets is more critical than ever.”

He finished: “The Department has a duty to safeguard classified information and our warfighters. We will appeal this decision in order to restore the Department’s ability to secure the Pentagon Reservation and prevent further harm to national security.”