‘Morning Joe’ Torches Pete Hegseth’s ‘Immature’ Remarks at Iran Hearing: ‘Little Punk’ | Video

The hosts of MS NOW’s “Morning Joe” torched Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth for telling the members of the House Armed Services Committee this week that they are the Trump administration’s “biggest adversary” right now, with Joe Scarborough calling the Trump appointee a “little punk.”

“How sad, first of all, that a child is allowed to hold that position, an immature child that doesn’t even understand,” Scarborough said Thursday. “There’s so many things he doesn’t understand. But the first thing is that the people that are on that committee are members of the Armed Services Committee.”

“As a former member of the Armed Services Committee, I can tell you most of those people have military bases in their district. Most of those people represent the men and women in uniform that fight for this country,” Scarborough continued. “Their first concern is the safety and the security of those soldiers and sailors, airmen, Marines, Coast Guard members. That’s their concern, and this guy acts like a little punk.”

Scarborough noted that the committee’s members are “actually fulfilling the oath” they took to serve not just “one president” but the Constitution and America’s founding fathers.

“That is what they take an oath to do,” the “Morning Joe” host said. “And Pete Hegseth, the Secretary of Defense, just said that these Article I representatives were a greater adversary to America than Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.” You can watch the full “Morning Joe” segment yourself below.

Scarborough went on to call out Hegseth for issuing contradictory remarks again about the mission of the current Iran War and the state of the Middle East country’s nuclear capabilities.

“We heard once again yesterday them kind of juggling the ball saying, ‘We destroyed Iran’s nuclear capability.’ Oh, OK, great. ‘We have to go to war because Iran’s two weeks away from having a nuclear weapon.’ Wait, but you destroyed it a year ago,” Scarborough observed. “Now you’re saying they’re two weeks away?”

“It’s an embarrassing exercise,” the former Florida Republican congressman concluded. “It’s not only embarrassing for the United States of America. I keep saying this. It’s embarrassing for the Republican Party. It’s embarrassing for the president of the United States who deserves and needs somebody better running the Pentagon than this child who embarrasses Donald Trump every time he goes out and talks.”