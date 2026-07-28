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Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping: Sheriff Remains ‘Positive’ They’ll Solve the Case

“We have so much DNA to sort through,” Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos says, a day after Savannah Guthrie appeared to address her missing mother’s captors

JD Knapp
Savannah Guthrie and her mother Nancy Guthrie
Savannah Guthrie and her mother Nancy Guthrie (Credit: Don Arnold/WireImage)
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The Arizona sheriff in charge of Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapping investigation is still optimistic they’ll solve the case, nearly six months after Savannah Guthrie’s mother first went missing.

“We have so much DNA to sort through. We have so much, in terms of video evidence, to look at,” Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos shared in a “Today” news package on Tuesday. “So I’m still positive that we’re going to resolve this case.”

The update came a day after the NBC anchor appeared to address her mother’s suspected captors in another Instagram video.

“I come today with a very specific message,” Guthrie began her Monday plea. “It has been months since our mom was taken from us. Our family is in agony. We are in a nightmare that will not end. Nothing about our situation has changed. We have done our part. We will never stop looking for her. We will always ache for her, feel that hole in our hearts.”

“The world can be a cruel and unforgiving place and I know you have tried to do things the right way. So I’m asking you, begging you, to do the right thing now. Make the right choice. Help us find her. Tell us where to look for her,” she continued. “I truly believe it is never too late to do the right thing. Help us bring this situation to an end. For all of us, no matter where we’ve been, what we’ve done, I believe there is always a way home. Please make the right choice.”

Nancy was kidnapped from her Tucson-area home in the early morning hours of Feb. 1. The Guthrie family has publicly cooperated with her alleged kidnappers, via social media video correspondence. Savannah has since offered a $1 million reward, in addition to the FBI’s $100,000 reward for information that leads to her recovery.

Savannah Guthrie co-hosts the June 8, 2026 edition of the "Today" show (NBC)
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JD Knapp

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is the morning news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News,…

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