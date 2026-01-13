Scott Adams, ‘Dilbert’ Cartoonist, Dies at 68

Scott Adams, the cartoonist famous for his “Dilbert” comic strip, has died. He was 68.

Adams’ ex-wife Shelly Miles shared the news of his passing on his “Coffee With Scott Adams” live-stream on Tuesday, after previously revealing he had entered hospice due to prostate cancer.

She even read a posthumous message from the author himself: “If you are reading this, things did not go well for me. I have a few things to say before I go. My body failed before my brain, I am of sound mind as I write this, Jan. 1, 2026.”

“Many of my Christian friends have asked me to find Jesus before I go. I’m not a believer, but I have to admit, the risk-reward calculation for doing so looks so attractive to me. So here I go,” his message stated in his trademark wit. “I accept Jesus Christ as my Lord and Savior and look forward to spending an eternity with Him. The part about me not being a believer should be quite quickly resolved; if I wake up in heaven, I won’t need any more convincing than that. I hope I’m still qualified for entry.”

Adams went on to memorialize himself with a look back at his works. After creating “Dilbert” in April 1989, the cartoonist became an author, publishing titles such as “How to Fail at Almost Everything and Still Win Big,” “Win Bigly,” “Loser Think” and “Reframe Your Brain.”

“I had an amazing life. I gave it everything I had. If [you] got any benefits from my work, I’m asking that you pay it forward as best as you can,” he concluded. “That’s the legacy I want. Be useful, and please know I loved you all to the very end.”