Sean Hannity Responds to Concern Over Swollen Appearance, Reveals Cause for ‘Puffiness’

Sean Hannity responded to concerns over his swollen appearance on Fox News, revealing that medication he takes can cause “puffiness.”

The Fox News star took to X on Wednesday to issue a health update after the conservative commentator’s looks were heavily commented on both social media and the press.

“Thanks to everyone who has checked in,” Hannity wrote Wednesday afternoon. “I’ve already addressed this several times on my radio show, but while training, I developed a painful pinched nerve in my neck. My doctor put me on prednisone to reduce the inflammation, and while it’s helping, it led to laryngitis and some puffiness, which is normal for this medication.”

He continued: “I’m fine, recovering well, and still training, but apparently a few weeks of prednisone has generated more social media commentary than 30 years of ratings success. I appreciate all the concern and well wishes—including from members of the left-wing media.”

Before concluding his note, Hannity quipped, “Sorry to disappoint them, but a pinched nerve, a raspy voice and a puffy face aren’t taking me out anytime soon.”

Hannity’s statement came a day after countless fans took to social media to ask: “What TF happened to Sean Hannity’s face?”

Even “The Daily Show” got in on the commentary, with host Josh Johnson noting during Tuesday’s monologue, “This is not the point, but what is going on with Sean Hannity’s face?”

“I mean, I have never seen white cheeks that big that hadn’t been rapped about,” Johnson added: “Like, I’m not trying to make fun of his looks or anything, but I mean, is he auditioning for a new chipmunks movie, where Alvin eats Simon and Theodore? I bet you squirrels look at Hannity like, how my nuts taste?”

At the time, Johnson encouraged Hannity to “address this,” noting, “It looks like the dentist added wisdom teeth … You can’t just walk in a room and sit down in front of a camera with a BBL on your face and act like we’re not going to notice.”

“You got to address what’s happening– anything,” the comedian quipped. “Like, sorry about my face, y’all. I’m currently going through a Nutty Professor type situation. It should be cleared up once I learn to love and accept myself for who I truly am.”

Looks like Hannity may’ve heeded Johnson’s advice.