Transportation Secretary Torches Ex Freedom 250 Event Headliners During Trump Rally: ‘Way Better Than Those Libtards’ | Video

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy called out the headliners that backed out of Freedom 250’s Great American State Fair, claiming the U.S. Army Band was “way better” than the original acts.

Duffy addressed the crowd at President Donald Trump’s rally Wednesday, which came about after almost every headliner for the planned concert series for the Great American State Fair dropped out earlier this month.

After taking in performances from the U.S. Army Band, the Armed Forces Choir and “The President’s Own” Unites States Marine Band, Duffy took to the stage on the National Mall and made a point to slam the original line-up.

“Okay, to start this off, I think we have to give a big round of applause for our military band and singers,” Duffy said. “Way better than those libtards that canceled on us. So much better. Thank you guys. President Trump will make you famous.”

Watch Duffy’s comments in the video below.

Duffy: think we have to give a big round of applause for our military band and singers. Way better than those libtards that canceled on us. So much better. Thank you guys. President Trump will make you famous. pic.twitter.com/wlRMH3mKyU — Acyn (@Acyn) June 25, 2026

Of course, it didn’t take long for this remark to get clipped and shared on social media, prompting a big reaction from critics of the Trump administration.

“Being an ass—e is a prerequisite for this administration,” one X user wrote in response. “Imagine full throating [derogatory] slurs and thinking it’s funny.”

Another sarcastically chimed in with, “Wow! Way to bring everyone together!”

A third noted, “And this folks is why the GOP and Trump have less than 30% approval across America. It should reach below 20% by Year’s end.”

Duffy’s viral remark comes after quite a bit of controversy for the event. As we mentioned, multiple headliners, including Martina McBride, Morris Day and The Time, Bret Michaels, The Commodores, Milli Vanilli and Young MC, all dropped out days after the lineup was first announced. While many performers faced blowback for participating in the Trump-organized event, McBride explained that she exited the celebration after feeling misled about it being a “nonpartisan” celebration.

In response to the dropouts, Trump confirmed he would host a rally to replace the Freedom 250 concert series.

“It will be special at every level — A Rally to end all Rallies,” he wrote on Truth Social at the start of June. “We don’t want singers with no talent, but big fees to put you to sleep, we’ve told them all to stay home. All we want is you, me, a few speakers, and the Greatest Music ever played, the same Music you have listened to for years!”

He shared that Lee Greenwood, Christopher Macchio, the U.S. Army Band and the Unites States Marine Band, with the Joint Armed Forces Chorus, were slated to perform.