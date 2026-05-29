Martina McBride Drops Out of Trump’s Freedom 250 Festival, Says Organizers Misled Her

Country legend Martina McBride dropped out of Freedom 250’s Great American State Fair on Thursday, sharing she was misled to believe the event was a “nonpartisan” one.

The “A Broken Wing” singer took to Instagram Thursday afternoon to share that she had, in fact, pulled out of the upcoming festival.

“I would like to talk to you and clear the air,” she wrote. “I will not be performing at the Great American State Fair on June 25th. I was presented with an opportunity to perform at a nonpartisan event but that turned out to be misleading.”

She continued: “I asked lots of questions and was assured this was a nonpartisan event that was meant to celebrate ALL 50 states. In my mind, I thought this was a great way to celebrate the states and also bring people together in the way that only music can. I saw it as just a bigger version of so many state fairs I have performed at over the years, celebrating community and what makes each state special. Sounds fun, right? Wholesome even. Yesterday things started changing and what we were told is, in fact, not what is happening.”

As McBride went on, she said that she has spent her entire career “singing songs about real people with real issues,” adding, “I’ve been blessed with the opportunity to be a voice for those who have felt like they didn’t have one.”

Because of this, the singer-songwriter noted she was “greatly upset” that any of her fans may feel like she has abandoned “the meaning behind those songs.”

“I assure you, that is not the case,” she concluded. “I appreciate every single fan who has reached out. I hope to get back to the DC area very soon.”

McBride is just the latest celebrity to drop out of the Great American State Fair. As we previously reported, Morris Day clarified on Wednesday that his band, Morris Day and the Time, would not be performing at the event, despite being named as a headliner earlier in the day.

“Contrary to rumor [sic], Morris Day & the Time will not be performing at the ‘Great American State Fair,’” he wrote. “It’s a no for me.”

Fellow headliners Milli Vanilli, The Commodores and Young MC have also walked back their commitments to the Great American State Fair.

The Great American State Fair, which is organized by President Donald Trump’s nonprofit Freedom 250, is a 16-day patriotic celebration on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. It is set to kick off on June 25.

Per the announcement, the festival “will bring together all 56 U.S. states and territories in a World Fair-style celebration of America’s 250th birthday, featuring live entertainment, immersive exhibits, patriotic tributes, innovation showcases, cultural programming and family-friendly attractions stretching from the U.S. Capitol to the Washington Monument. The Great American State Fair will feature mainstage performances by legendary artists every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night. In the upcoming weeks, Freedom 250 will continue to announce more incredible performers, speakers and participants.”

Representatives for Freedom 250 did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.