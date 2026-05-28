Morris Day Denies Freedom 250 Festival Gig After Headliner Billing: ‘It’s a No For Me’

Morris Day spoke out amid a “rumor” that his funk rock band, Morris Day and the Time, was slated to perform at a Freedom 250 festival this June.

The singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to set the record straight, where he wrote, “Contrary to rumor [sic], Morris Day & the Time will not be performing at the ‘Great American State Fair.’”

He added: “It’s a no for me.”

Day’s statement came after organizers for Freedom 250’s The Great American State Fair announced a mix of entertainers slated to perform amid the 16-day patriotic celebration on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., which kicks off on June 25.

Martina McBride, Flo Rida, Vanilla Ice, Milli Vanilli, C+C Music Factory and Bret Michaels were among the artists listed in a Wednesday statement.

Additionally, Morris Day and the Time was said to be booked for a performance on June 27 alongside fellow funk group, The Commodores.

“The Great American State Fair will bring together all 56 U.S. states and territories in a World Fair-style celebration of America’s 250th birthday, featuring live entertainment, immersive exhibits, patriotic tributes, innovation showcases, cultural programming and family-friendly attractions stretching from the U.S. Capitol to the Washington Monument,” the update stated. “The Great American State Fair will feature mainstage performances by legendary artists every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night. In the upcoming weeks, Freedom 250 will continue to announce more incredible performers, speakers and participants.”

At the time of publishing, Morris Day and the Time was still listed as one of the headlining acts, despite the singer’s denial.

Representative for Freedom 250 did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Nonetheless, several of Day’s fans expressed their relief at his statement, with one follower noting, “Thank goodness. I had a heart attack when I saw.”