Jesse Watters Bullies James Talarico for ‘Secret’ Girlfriend: ‘Does She Live in Canada?’ | Video

Jesse Watters made fun of candidate for Senate and Texas state Rep. James Talarico for hiding his girlfriend’s identity from the public on his Fox News show Wednesday.

The host of “Jesse Watters Primetime” jeered that Talarico was 37 and not married, drawing laughs from his panel of co-hosts. He also speculated whether he had a girlfriend at all.

“He says just recently that he has a girlfriend and that they’ve been together for four years. He called her his best friend,” Watters said. “He’s not revealing her identity because he wants to respect her privacy and keep her safe during the campaign.”

“Does she live in Canada?” another co-host chimes in.

Watters: Talarico is also 37 and not married. He says he has a girlfriend. He called her his best friend. He’s not revealing her identity because he wants to protect her privacy. Why haven’t we ever seen her before? Does she exist? If he wins, are they going to have a coming out… pic.twitter.com/yFskJ7tcsm — Acyn (@Acyn) May 27, 2026

The U.S. Senate candidate opened up about his girlfriend on Jamie Kern Lima podcast earlier this month. His campaign said he met his girlfriend when she was the Chief of Staff in his Texas House legislative office, and that they’ve been together for four years since.

“Why haven’t we ever seen her before?” Watters added on Fox News. “Does she exist? We’re gonna find out. If he wins, are they going to have a coming out party? Or is she still gonna stay the secret girlfriend?”

Talarico’s campaign asked that her name not be published as the Democratic candidate wanted to protect her. In the interview, the 37-year-old also told Lima that he wanted to be a father one day.

The Democratic candidate will run against Attorney General Ken Paxton or U.S. Sen. John Cornyn in the general election for U.S. Senate following the May 26 GOP runoff.