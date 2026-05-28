Student Scholarship Recipient Slams Bari Weiss-Era CBS at News Emmys: ‘Stains Mike Wallace’s Legacy’ | Video

“60 Minutes” correspondent Scott Pelley took the stage at the News Emmys on Wednesday to award student journalist Santiago Campos with the Mike Wallace Memorial Scholarship, named after one of the original “60 Minutes” contributors. When Campos took the stage to accept the scholarship, however, he had harsh words for the network funding the award.

“While I want to thank CBS News for funding this generous gift toward my education, I want to also acknowledge how the recent direction of the outlet stains the legacy of Mike Wallace, the namesake of this scholarship,” Campos said to big applause. “As corporate elites take hold over the very pipes through which our information flows, journalism that serves the people becomes increasingly harder to come by, yet ever more crucial, and what the people want is the truth. So if at any time you hesitate to utter the word ‘genocide’ or remain silent in the face of blatant lies, remember to ask yourself, ‘Who is this for?’”

He added: “I hope you choose us.”

Watch his comments below.

After the speech, Pelley, who has himself been critical of the policies enacted by CBS editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, shook Campos’ hand and held his arm around the young journalist. He then congratulated the reporter before giving impassioned closing remarks.

“We look forward to seeing your work in the future. God, we need young people like you right behind us,” Pelley said. “Thank you. God bless you. I know that Mike Wallace is looking down at you with pride at this very moment.”

Representatives for CBS did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Before Pelley gave the award to the senior at District of Columbia International School, he spoke about the legacy left behind by Wallace, a 1968 “60 Minutes” founder. He then praised Campos for his dedication to “in-depth storytelling” and “work ethic,” noting Wallace “would see something of himself in this year’s recipient.”

“Santiago has a talent for in-depth storytelling and a work ethic honed over four years of production classes in high school,” Pelley said. “Whether in front or behind the camera, this student reporter is passionate, careful and hands-on about the stories that he tells. His mission is to help people understand complex stories that have great social impact and give voice to the voiceless. I think Mike would see something of himself in this year’s recipient.”