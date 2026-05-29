White House’s UFO-Inspired ‘Aliens’ Site Triggers Bait-and-Switch Backlash: ‘Fascist Garbage’

The White House on Thursday launched a space and UFO-themed immigration enforcement website that initially appeared to focus on extraterrestrials and “aliens” before revealing itself as a live dashboard tracking arrests of immigrants in the United States illegally — quickly sparking backlash on social media.

The website, titled Aliens.gov, opens with big, bold green lettering saying, “They walk among us.”

“For 60 years, the U.S. government has kept a closely guarded secret. Aliens have been walking among us, living in our neighborhoods, and interacting with us in our daily lives. They’ve shopped in the same stores, attended the same classes as our children and lived seemingly normal human existences.”

“With one exception — they do not belong here,” it continues.

A ticker at the bottom of the page tracks the number of so-called “encounters.” The figure is over 3.1 million at the time of this publication. There is also a live “alien arrest” map.

Naturally, many social media users criticized the bait-and-switch tactic, calling it distasteful and “fascist garbage.”

“You’re all f–king a–holes who dehumanize immigrants and use the UAP issue to push fascist garbage,” on user wrote on X under a video the White House posted of a space ship picking up a person with a laser beam and dropping them onto the opposite side of the boarder wall. “You’re a letdown and history will remember how s–tty you all are.”

“Everyday I’m more and more embarrassed to live here,” another user posted. “God help us all. 2029 could not come sooner…”

“Worst. What a lame fakeout,” another added. “Transparency my ass, they are spitting in your face and you’re thanking them for it.”

Others who support the Trump administration’s immigration policies praised the site as “GENIUS.”

“You can check your city and see how many arrests … love it,” one supportive commenter said.

Immigration has been a central issue for Trump during his second term. On Tuesday, the White House said it would be seeking mandatory NDAs for all federal employees to help stop further leaks to the press. The notice pointed to ICE agents, who have had their hidden identities leaked to the public more as Trump used them to enforce his immigration policies across a number of U.S. cities.

You can check out more social media reactions below:

You're all fucking assholes who dehumanize immigrants and use the UAP issue to push fascist garbage. You're a letdown and history will remember how shitty you all are. — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) May 28, 2026

UFO believers find out what this really is: pic.twitter.com/RrTcXETF2A — Steven Greenstreet (@MiddleOfMayhem) May 28, 2026

This is the lamest shit ever and a complete joke. It’s a disgrace to actual UFO disclosure. Fuck you all. — Money Mitch (@mammoney89) May 28, 2026

Absolute GENIUS!



Thank you Trump Administration!

🙏🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ih4QA1Lxrm — David Christopher (@bewatchful) May 28, 2026

Everyday I'm more and more embarrassed to live here. God help us all. 2029 could not come sooner… — Aman (@amanmsiddiqui) May 28, 2026

This is the best White House ever. https://t.co/ngMm1TwptA pic.twitter.com/IsnSQbGjaG — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) May 28, 2026

Worst. What a lame fakeout. Transparency my ass, they are spitting in your face and you’re thanking them for it. — Mr. S (@ZachSco95375829) May 28, 2026

You can check your city and see how many arrests…..love it .. — Trace K. (@kiarabecca) May 28, 2026

It is pathetic and sad. — GessamiNoTanLejos 🌌👽🛸 (@GessamiMtnez) May 28, 2026