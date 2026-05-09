Home > Media & Platforms > Politics

White House Email Demanding Staffers Not Leak to Press Leaked to Press

“Unauthorized leaks will not be tolerated and are subject to sanction up to and including termination,” the missive from Chief of Staff Susie Wiles reads

Susie Wiles
WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 16: White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles listens as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a lunch with the Trump Kennedy Center Board Members in the East Room of the White House on March 16, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump convened the board of trustees of the Trump Kennedy Center to vote on a proposal to close the institution for two years of major renovations. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

An email from Susie Wiles ordering White House staff to stop leaking to the press was … leaked … on Friday, when Politico’s West Wing Playbook published the March memo.

In it, Wiles sternly states that “no staff member within the Executive Office of the President is permitted to speak with members of the news media without the explicit approval of the White House Communications Office. Unauthorized leaks will not be tolerated and are subject to sanction up to and including termination.”

Donald Trump’s handpicked top aide also appealed to staffers’ sense of the greater good.

“Violation of this policy can result in significant disruption to ongoing operations and can potentially endanger missions and activities of national significance,” she concluded.

Wiles has been working to tighten operational discipline across the administration. White House spokesperson Liz Huston defended the email to Politico, and said staff are subject to “a zero-tolerance policy against speaking to the media without explicit authorization.”

The push comes as Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has crossed swords with the press, pushing many outlets to leave legacy seats at the Pentagon, and Donald Trump continues to bash individual reporters and networks on a regular basis.

As the Trump administration continues to slam Vanity Fair’s framing and context of its interviews with White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, “The View” hosts are looking at the feature a bit differently. To the ABC hosts’ eyes, Wiles was actually incredibly intentional with what she said.

Wiles wrote the memo just a few months after her own interviews with Vanity Fair, in which she said the president has the personality of an alcoholic, called JD Vance’s pivot to Trump acolyte politically motivated, called Elon Musk an “avowed” ketamine user.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon
Read Next
Matt Damon, Ben Affleck Production Company Sued by Narcotics Officers Over Portrayal in Netflix Thriller 'The Rip'

Josh Dickey

Josh is a Senior News Editor at TheWrap. He is a veteran wire-service journalist who moved from New York to Los Angeles in 2008 to revamp the entertainment department of the Associated Press. He’s covered all facets of the industry ever since, first joining TheWrap in 2009 as a part of the fledgling digital Hollywood…

Comments