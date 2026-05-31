Trump Calls to Cancel ‘Freedom 250’ Concert Series After Nearly Every Artist Drops Out

President Trump suggested the planned “Freedom 250” concert series in Washington be cancelled outright, just days after most of the announced performers dropped out.

“We should have a giant MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN RALLY, for 250, instead of having overpriced singers, who nobody wants to hear, whose music is boring, and yet who do nothing but complain,” Trump wrote on Truth Social late Saturday. Earlier in the day, Trump suggested that he give a speech instead of hosting concerts on the National Mall.

Trump also drew a parallel between the event and his failed takeover of the Kennedy Center this year. A federal judge ordered the center to remove Trump’s name from its facade on Friday.

“Cancel it, just like I canceled my involvement with the failing and unsafe to be in Kennedy Center, because a Highly Conflicted, Crooked Federal Judge, said that I should not be allowed to spend my time and money in order to MAKE THE CENTER GREAT AGAIN, actually, far greater than it ever was before!” he continued. “It would have also been nice to see a Republican/Democrat union bring it back to life.”

“The Kennedy Center is broken, unsafe, and $busted, and has been for many years! Judge Cooper also stated that the highly prestigious Board of the Center was not authorized to add on the name ‘TRUMP’ despite the fact that hundreds of millions of dollars of my time and money will be necessary for its successful reincarnation,” he added. “So now, the Kennedy Center will collapse, both structurally and financially. Judge Cooper and his wife, Amy Jeffress (obfuscation anyone?), should be ashamed of themselves. Judge Cooper, like numerous other Crooked Judges on my cases, should be IMPEACHED. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Artists who announed their decision to drop out of the Freedom 250 event include Martina McBride, Bret Michaels, The Commodores, and Young MC. The performances were set to take place between June 25 and July 10.