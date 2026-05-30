President Trump suggested Saturday that he could replace the many performers who have withdrawn from a government-sponsored summer concert series with a speech by himself, claiming he’s a bigger draw than Elvis Presley and slamming the dropouts as “third rate artists.”

“I understand Artists are getting ‘the yips’ having to do with their performance on Wednesday, so I am thinking about bringing the Number One Attraction anywhere in the World, the man who gets much larger audiences than Elvis in his prime, and he does so without a guitar, the man who loves our Country more than anyone else, and the man who some say is the Greatest President in History (THE GOAT!), DONALD J. TRUMP, to take the place of these highly paid, Third Rate “Artists,” and give a major speech, rallying the Country forward like I have done ever since being President!” was but one sentence Trump posted Saturday on his Truth Social platform.

Trump did not mention the Freedom 250 concert series by name, but the post came after several performers withdrew from the event, which is scheduled to run from June 25 through July 10 as part of celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding.

Five of the nine artists originally announced for the series have publicly backed out: Morris Day, Bret Michaels, Martina McBride, Young MC and the Commodores. Several said they were misled about aspects of the concerts or became concerned about the events’ political overtones.

Only Vanilla Ice and Fab Morvan of Milli Vanilli have publicly committed to performing. Freedom Williams of C+C Music Factory has said he remains undecided, while Flo Rida has not publicly addressed the controversy.

The meaning of Trump’s repeated references to “Wednesday” was unclear. The concert series does not begin until late June.

“I don’t want so-called ‘Artists’ that get paid far too much money, who aren’t happy,” he wrote Saturday. “I only want to be surrounded by Happy People, Smart People, Successful People, and People that know how to WIN. So, by copy of this TRUTH, I am ordering my Representatives to look at the feasibility of doing an AMERICA IS BACK Rally on Wednesday, Washington, D.C., same time, same location. Only Great Patriots invited — It will be a Wild and Beautiful Celebration of America!”

Freedom 250, a nonprofit organization founded by Trump as a public-private partnership, says its events are intended to be nonpartisan celebrations. Critics, including some Democratic lawmakers, questioned that characterization and argued the initiative has taken on a partisan tone.

Trump is also expected to participate in a separate high-profile event next month, a UFC card planned for the White House grounds on June 14, which is his birthday.

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