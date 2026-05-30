‘CNN NewsNight’ Panelists Exchange Jabs in Heated Debate Over Trump’s Slush Fund: ‘Extremely Misogynistic!’ | Video

“CNN NewsNight” saw two of its panelists clash amid a debate about Donald Trump’s $1.8 billion slush fund Friday night, forcing host Abby Phillip to intervene.

During Friday’s broadcast for “NewsNight,” Phillip and her panelists, including former Trump administration staffer Harrison Fields and comedian Paul Mecurio, discussed a judge blocking the president’s “anti-weaponization” fund. The topic appeared to take a tense turn, however, with Fields accusing Phillip of not discussing brutality against ICE agents and those in law enforcement.

“We talk about it all the time on this show,” Phillip defended. Fields, who repeatedly spoke over the host, responded, “Abby. C’mon. Please be real.”

As Phillip tried to pivot away from the topic at hand, Mecurio chimed in with a reprimand for Fields. “You run from a specific question,” the Emmy winner said, before Fields tried to interrupt him. “Let me finish. You run from specifics when people ask you to be held – I’m speaking. I’m speaking to you … Don’t run from it, man.”

“I’m not running from it,” Fields chimed in.

As Mecurio defended that the American public was upset about the situation with Trump, Fields erupted, “No they’re not! They are not.”

At this moment, Mecurio appeared to reach his breaking point, snapping, “Harrison, stop interrupting me. Stop! It doesn’t work this way. Ask my wife. Don’t interrupt me.”

Despite Phillip’s pleas to Fields to let Mecurio finish, he jumped in with a new jab, noting, “What is it? Misogynistic? Extremely misogynistic!”

While Mecurio exploded at Fields to “stop,” Phillip encouraged him to “finish your point.”

“When you say and dodge whether or not cops got hurt, whether or not it was a bad day, the plumber sitting at home goes, ‘I don’t even know what country I am living in,’” Mecurio said. “You can’t say, ‘White is white and black is black -“

Once again, Fields interrupted him, defending that the average plumber likely voted to reelect Trump.

“Again, it’s not gonna work,” Mecurio retorted. “I’ll just keep talking, and I’ll talk louder. So, we can do it this way or do good TV and let one person talk.’”

Mecurio: Harrison, stop interrupting me. Stop! It doesn't work this way. Ask my wife. pic.twitter.com/IJQPgUSLqQ — Acyn (@Acyn) May 30, 2026

It didn’t take long for the fiery conversation to get clipped and shared on X, with many voicing their support for Mecurio. One critic wrote on X, “There are level headed, reasonable Republicans. Why can’t @CNN and @abbydphillip book any of them?” Another stated, “@abbydphillip needs to NEVER have this ignorant little sycophant on her show again. Rude and disrespectful as well as a Trump ass kisser.”

Although, some found both panelists out of line, with one user commenting, “Harrison was on a bunch of bs as usual. What made my eyes widen was when Mecurio said ‘It doesn’t work this way. Ask my wife.’ I mean, that was a moment I’ll never forget.”

Watch the heated exchange for yourself above.



