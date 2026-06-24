Kash Patel’s Country Singer Girlfriend Fires Back at Idea She Landed Freedom 250 Gig Through Him: ‘Total Sham Accusations’

Alexis Wilkins, a country singer and girlfriend of FBI Director Kash Patel, hit back at claims she landed an upcoming Freedom 250 performance because of her relationship.

After Wilkins’ booking for the Freedom 250 event in Washington, D.C. was confirmed on Tuesday, the singer was roasted on X, with several people suggesting she simply landed the opportunity thanks to her boyfriend’s role in the Trump administration.

Wilkins, who previously boasted what an honor it was to be tapped for the Trump-planned birthday celebration for the United States, did not take kindly to this rhetoric. In fact, she quickly took to X and slammed the narrative as a diminishment of her hard work.

“Let’s just get a few things straight, because this is long overdue,” she wrote. “I have been a country music artist for years now. I have had a successful career in both music and commentary/strategy. People don’t get to negate that for clicks or headlines. I was invited to sing this anthem on my own accord, as I have been many other places throughout my career.”

As she went on, Wilkins shared that she was “not accepting payment for this great honor,” adding, “The Freedom250 entire celebration is on a fundraising arm; neither UFC nor any National Mall celebrations are ‘taxpayer funded.’”

“I’m no longer accepting false narratives and total sham accusations that diminish my hard work and earned accomplishments, so please expect this kind of response to continue,” she concluded.

Wilkins’ involvement in the Freedom 250 celebration comes on the heels of controversy for the event, called the Great American State Fair, as multiple performers backed out this month.

Specifically, Martina McBride, Morris Day and The Time, Bret Michaels, The Commodores, Milli Vanilli and Young MC all dropped out days after the lineup was announced, as they had faced blowback for participating in the Trump-organized event. In fact, McBride explained at the time that she exited the celebration after feeling misled about it being a “nonpartisan” celebration.

In response to the dropouts, Trump confirmed he would host a rally to replace the Freedom 250 concert series. The rally in question is set to take place on Wednesday.

“It will be special at every level — A Rally to end all Rallies,” he wrote on Truth Social at the start of June. “We don’t want singers with no talent, but big fees to put you to sleep, we’ve told them all to stay home. All we want is you, me, a few speakers, and the Greatest Music ever played, the same Music you have listened to for years!”

He shared that Lee Greenwood, Christopher Macchio, the U.S. Army Band and the Unites States Marine Band, with the Joint Armed Forces Chorus, were slated to perform.