Seth Meyers Drags Trump’s ‘Pathetic’ Hope for a Second Nobel to Be Handed Out Just for Him

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President Trump is still pretty upset that he wasn’t awarded the Nobel Peace Prize this year, and admitted during a rally over the weekend that his immediate reaction was to ask if they give out two. And to Seth Meyers, that’s just “pathetic.”

Speaking to a crowd in Port Huron on Sunday, Trump recalled how the award this year was won “by a woman that nobody ever heard of,” and then revealed that his response was: “What about me? Do they do two of them?” By all appearances, he wasn’t joking.