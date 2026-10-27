Seth Meyers Drags Trump’s ‘Pathetic’ Hope for a Second Nobel to Be Handed Out Just for Him

President Trump is still pretty upset that he wasn’t awarded the Nobel Peace Prize this year, and admitted during a rally over the weekend that his immediate reaction was to ask if they give out two. And to Seth Meyers, that’s just “pathetic.”
Speaking to a crowd in Port Huron on Sunday, Trump recalled how the award this year was won “by a woman that nobody ever heard of,” and then revealed that his response was: “What about me? Do they do two of them?” By all appearances, he wasn’t joking.
“Oh man, that’s just pathetic,” Meyers derided. “I mean, I’ve also wanted to win things, but I know when to take the loss. When they say ‘And the Emmy goes to John Oliver,’ I don’t turn to my wife and say, ‘Maybe they’ll do two?!’”
The late night host also had a good laugh at Trump’s outrage that the Peace Prize went to a woman who isn’t well-known.
“It’s a peace prize. They don’t have to give it to someone who’s famous,” Meyers reminded. “It’s for peace, not celebrity. You’re acting like they gave PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive to Frank from Staten Island.”
Throughout the rest of the segment, Meyers largely dragged Trump and his allies for their closing messages to voters ahead of next week’s midterms. Meanwhile, he was delighted by former president Barack Obama’s campaign trail speeches, reiterating that “My favorite Obama is stand-up Obama.”
You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.