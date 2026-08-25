Seth Meyers Jokes That If He Were Ever Going to Commit Voter Fraud, It’d Be in a Mike Lindell Election

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Seth Meyers is staunchly against voter fraud, and always has been — but, if he were ever going to do it, he’d definitely do it in an election where Mike Lindell was running.

The NBC host admitted as much in the newest episode of “A Closer Look: Out of Office,” a new podcast he’s hosting with “A Closer Look” writer Sal Gentile while the late night talk show is on an extended summer hiatus. In each episode, the duo picks a few major headlines that they’re missing out on discussing, and dig in deep. This week, that included Lindell’s gubernatorial loss in Minnesota earlier this month, which Lindell is now calling fraud on, after losing handily.

“The thing I’ll say is, not that I would ever support voter fraud, but if I was going to do voter fraud, I would do it in a Mike Lindell election,” Meyers said. “Because I’d be like ‘Nobody’s gonna believe this motherf–ker.’”

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The “Late Night” host argued that Lindell has been “crying wolf for so long” that Meyers would actually encourage everyone to make it as obvious as possible, simply because it wouldn’t make a difference.

“I’d just, like, tell all my supporters, I’m like, ‘Just vote twice. Don’t even try to cover it up,’” he joked. “Like who listened to Mike Lindell on election night, and we’re like, ‘Oh well, you know, we should probably re-tabulate by hand.’”

Gentile agreed that it would be the funniest prank to pull on Lindell, especially if they went overboard on the math of it all, and made it so that there were very clearly more votes cast than the population of Minnesota. The writer also joked that it’d be extra funny just to mess with Lindell’s head on other aspects of Minnesota too.

“Let’s make it a map that’s slightly wrong, like even the picture, and just there’s weird like different towns,” Meyers continued joking. “Let’s just try to put an end to this once and for all.”

You can watch the full episode of “A Closer Look: Out of Office” in the video above.