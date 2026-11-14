Shane Gillis Thought His ‘SNL’ Monologue Was a ‘C Minus’

Shane Gillis broke his silence on his controversial “Saturday Night Live” monologue from last month, revealing that he thought the show’s producers had nothing to worry about ahead of his appearance.

The stand-up comedian hosted the sketch show for the third time on Oct. 10. During his monologue, he joked that women “dress like whores” at the gym, sparking an online debate over whether the comedian’s remarks were misogynistic.

Gillis was previously fired as an “SNL” cast member before appearing in his first episode in 2019 over comments he had made on podcasts. Speaking on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” he said that, unlike in 2019, he deleted his social media accounts this time while the controversy was unfolding.

The comedian said he considered “bumping” all of the people who talked poorly about the bit behind his back from his tour, but ultimately decided against it. He added that he didn’t think any touring comedians had spoken negatively about him in the first place.

“It was all struggling middling comedians,” Rogan said.

Several comedians and actors have called out Gillis, including Kathy Griffin, Dan Levy and host Inde Navarrette on the following week’s episode, as well as “SNL” alum Ego Nwodim and “SNL UK” star Ania Magliano.

“The funny thing I saw you do that set at The [Comedy] Cellar a week before. Killed. Nobody had a problem with it,” Mark Normand said on the podcast.

“Not to defend ‘SNL,’ they don’t approve it,” Gillis explained. “They could shut it down, but they don’t like you don’t write your set and give it to them, but you don’t write your set and give it to them. Unless you’re not a comedian. I’m sure non-comics, they write the set for them. They have writers that write the monologue for them.”

Gillis added that the funniest part for him was that he warned the “SNL” team that they had nothing to worry about for his monologue.

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“The whole time, I was like, ‘Fellas, I’m giving you a solid C minus of a monologue but I promise there’s no controversy,’” he said. “‘I’m calling myself fat for f–king 10 minutes. That’s it.’”

“It is quite interesting that women wear these skin-tight, very thin shorts,” Rogan says, bringing the controversy back up, “And men don’t.”

Gillis disagreed with him that he sees men working out in tight compression shorts at the gym, too. He went on to say that he “doesn’t have a problem” with women wearing skin-tight outfits to the gym.

“It’s wonderful,” he said.