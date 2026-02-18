Shia LaBeouf spoke out Wednesday after his high-profile assault and arrest during a New Orleans Mardi Gras celebration on Monday.

“Free me,” he wrote on X at 4:27 a.m. local time.

The actor went viral earlier this week after getting into a bar fight and ultimately being arrested after a night of partying. He was released on Tuesday and spotted back on the bar scene shortly after.

LaBeouf’s tweet came after several videos of the star getting into a fistfight made the rounds online. On Tuesday, at approximately 12:45 a.m. (local time) officers arrived at the 1400 block of Royal Street in response to a simple battery involving the assault of two adult males, according to police documents reviewed by TheWrap.

Police identified LaBeouf as the person causing a disturbance and was acting aggressively at a Royal Street business.

After a bar staffer tried to remove LaBeouf from the premises, the actor allegedly turned violent and threw several punches. At one point, LaBeouf left the area but later returned, and that’s when a group of people tried to restrain him. However, after turning him loose thinking he’d calm down, LaBeouf struck the same person again. He also hit another person in the nose. People came together to restrain LaBeouf until police arrived.

Different angles of LaBeouf’s tussles have circulated online. Some videos show the actor standing up talking to a person on the street, another is of the star being taken away in an ambulance and a third shows LaBeouf being beaten down by a group of men detaining him.

The actor was released on Tuesday, and he was seen on Bourbon Street mingling with locals later that day. He was arrested and charged with two counts of simple battery. Per WWLTV, LaBeouf made a virtual court appearance at noon on Tuesday, and his next appearance is scheduled for March 19.