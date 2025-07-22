FKA Twigs Files to Dismiss Assault, Sexual Battery Lawsuit Against Ex-Boyfriend Shia LaBeouf

FKA Twigs has filed to dismiss out her lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend and actor Shia LaBeouf, according to legal documents obtained by TheWrap.

As part of Twigs’ move to close out the case (with prejudice), the matter cannot be refiled in the future.

“Committed to forging a constructive path forward, we have agreed to settle our case out of court,” Twig’s lawyer Bryan Freedman and the LaBeouf’s lawyer Shawn Holley said in a joint statement. “While the details of the settlement will remain private, we wish each other personal happiness, professional success and peace in the future.”

Twigs’ filing, submitted Friday to California’s Superior Court, comes five years after Twigs sued LaBeouf in 2020 over allegations of assault and sexual battery, claiming at the time that LaBeouf fostered an abusive relationship, which she further discussed in an interview with the New York Times.

LaBeouf previously denied all claims, but told the Times that he could not “tell anyone how my behavior made them feel.”

“I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years,” he told the paper. “I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”