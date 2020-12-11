FKA Twigs Sues Ex-Boyfriend Shia LaBeouf Over Alleged Assault and Sexual Battery

Shia LaBeouf has been accused by musician and former girlfriend FKA Twigs of assault, sexual battery and fostering an abusive relationship in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles and in an interview with The New York Times.

The lawsuit according to NYT accuses LaBeouf of “relentless abuse” and of inflicting emotional distress on FKA Twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, as well as knowingly giving her a sexually transmitted disease while they were in a relationship for just under one year between 2018 and 2019.

Both the lawsuit and Barnett in an interview with the New York Times describe an incident at a gas station in which while driving through the desert back to Los Angeles, LaBeouf sped down the highway, removed his seat belt and threatened to crash the car unless she professed her love for him. Barnett then describes LaBeouf pulling over at a gas station and assaulting her, throwing her against the car and shouting in her face before forcing her back into the vehicle.

A representative for LaBeouf did not immediately respond to TheWrap for a request for comment. However, LaBeouf responded to Barnett’s accusations and those of another former girlfriend in a statement to the Times.

“I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel,” he said in an email to The New York Times. “I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

He continued, saying that”many of these allegations are not true,” but adding that he owed Barnett and the other woman “the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things I have done.”

“I am not cured of my PTSD and alcoholism,” LaBeouf wrote, “but I am committed to doing what I need to do to recover, and I will forever be sorry to the people that I may have harmed along the way.”

Barnett describes in the lawsuit meeting LaBeouf on the set of his 2018 mostly autobiographical film “Honey Boy.”

