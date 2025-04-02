Shia LaBeouf Says He Fully Supports Doc Exposing His Violent, ‘Unconventional’ Acting Company Teaching Methods

Shia LaBeouf still fully supports the upcoming documentary about his acting company despite the film revealing some of his violent and “unconventional” teaching methods.

In a statement given to Vanity Fair, LaBeouf confronted a particular scene in Leo Lewis O’Neil’s upcoming doc “Slauson Rec” about the unconventional acting company of the same name he started outdoors during the pandemic. Although one scene shows him getting violent with a student named Zeke, he continues to support the release of the film.

“I gave Leo this camera and encouraged him to share his vision and his personal experience without edit,” LaBeouf said. “I am aware of the doc and fully support the release of the film. While my teaching methods may be unconventional for some, I am proud of the incredible accomplishments that these kids achieved. Together we turned a drama class into an acting company. I wish only good things for Leo and everyone who was part of The Slauson Rec Company.”

In the scene in question, a shirtless LaBeouf is seen pounding on a folding table and yelling at Zeke until his body shakes.

“I don’t give a f–k what you say to me,” LaBeouf yells. “You’ve got it better than I ever had it. What the f–k is the attitude problem? I’m giving you everything I have, so stop f–king with me.”

LaBeouf turns away and then quickly back to Zeke before shoving him and wrapping his arms around him while whispering threats in his ear. The actor is shortly restrained before heading to his car and driving away.

The acting group ended in November 2020 after LaBeouf’s aggressive behavior continued to ramp up through the pandemic. In December 2020, his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit accusing LaBeouf of “relentless abuse,” inflicting emotional distress and of knowingly giving her a sexually transmitted disease while they were in a relationship. LaBeouf denied the allegations but also apologized for his behavior, tacitly acknowledging that at least some of her accusations were true.

He was dropped by CAA in February 2021.