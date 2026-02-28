Shia LaBeouf Arrested for a 2nd Time Following New Orleans Brawl

Shia LaBeouf was arrested for a second time in New Orleans and was still behind bars as of Saturday afternoon, according to police records reviewed by TheWrap.

LaBeouf was charged with a second count of simple battery. It was not immediately clear whether the charge was related to the February 17 fight outside the Royal Street Inn & R Bar, though the city’s local news outlet WWL-TV reported a second victim is connected to the actor’s new arrest. LaBeouf was previously accused of hitting several people and using homophobic slurs.

Representatives for LaBeouf did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment, and phone calls to the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Department went unanswered.

Judge Simone Levine set a $100,000 bond for LaBeouf and ordered the actor to undergo drug testing and enroll in substance abuse treatment.

The brawl on February 17 broke out after a bouncer attempted to remove LaBeouf from the bar, and the actor became violent before leaving the area. He later returned, at which point he hit someone again and then hit a second person.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of simple battery. Per WWLTV, LaBeouf made a virtual court appearance, and his next appearance is scheduled for March 19.

The actor took to X following his initial arrest. “Free me,” he wrote on X at 4:27 a.m. local time. The post came after severeal videos circulated online that showed the actor getting into a fistfight before his initial arrest.