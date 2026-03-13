Legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg seemingly threw shade at actor Timothée Chalamet over his “no one cares” about opera or ballet remarks.

The “Hamnet” producer was speaking at the 2026 South by Southwest Film & TV Festival when he started sharing how he feels the ballet and opera are two experiences that are just as important as going to the movies to watch a film.

“But for me, the real experience comes when we can influence a community to congregate in a strange, dark space where all of us are strangers,” Spielberg explained. “At the end of a really good movie experience, we are all united with a whole bunch of feelings that we walk into the daylight with, or into the nighttime with. And there’s nothing like that.”

As a kicker, he added the jokey jab at Chalamet: “It happens in movies, and in concerts. And it happens in ballet and opera, by the way.”

The slick mic-drop was immediately met with applause and cheers from the audience.

Ever since Chalamet made the backhanded comment about the fine art forms, Hollywood and social media users haven’t let up on the Oscar nominee.

The drama all started when Chalamet declared he had no interest “working in ballet or opera,” seemingly suggesting “no one cares” about either one anymore.

“I don’t wanna be working in ballet or opera or, you know, things where it’s like, ‘Hey, keep this thing alive even though it’s like, no one cares about this thing anymore,’” Chalamet said at the time in a now-viral clip from last month’s Variety and CNN town hall. “All respect to the ballet and opera people out there. I just lost 14 cents in viewership, but um, yeah, I just took shots for no reason.”

Spielberg is the latest Hollywood figure to chime with thoughts about his comments, following several other stars like Doja Cat, the hosts of “The View” and more.