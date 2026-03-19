Taylor Frankie Paul’s ‘Bachelorette’ Cancellation Triggers Quick Fan Response: ‘What a F–king Mess’

Taylor Frankie Paul’s season of “The Bachelorette” won’t see the light of day… and the Internet has thoughts.

On Thursday, the reality star’s planned season of “The Bachelorette” was pulled from ABC amid a scandal involving domestic violence allegations against the lead. The decision came after a TMZ shared a video of the “Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star’s 2023 domestic violence incident, showing Paul throwing several metal barstools at her then-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen. One chair even appears to inadvertently hit her daughter.

“In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of ‘The Bachelorette’ at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family,” Disney said in a Thursday statement, just three days ahead of the Sunday premiere.

The Hulu MomToker was set to lead “The Bachelorette” Season 22, marking the franchise’s first female lead to have never appeared on a season of the ABC reality show’s sister series, “The Bachelor.”

Fans of “The Bachelorette,” “Mormon Wives” and just pop culture in general had been aware of the situation with Paul’s history had plenty of thoughts on the cancellation. Some were shocked, but others were curious why the reality star was ever chosen to represent the long-running series in the first place.

Below are some notable social media reactions following the cancellation:

the way taylor frankie’s paul behavior has been televised for two years but sure good choice for bachelorette — meg (@megluciex) March 19, 2026

At least one guy came prepared pic.twitter.com/KhKBISbn8a — Position Picks (@PositionPicksFF) March 19, 2026

Good move by ABC/Disney. Cancelling the Bachelorette was the right decision.



The last thing she needs is more publicity and portraying her actions as anything but horrible behavior.



If only anyone could have predicted this train wreck months ago when they picked her 🤦🏾‍♂️😂 — P Norton (@P_Norton) March 19, 2026

You can survive rumors. You usually do not survive video. — Matt (@MattTestifies) March 19, 2026

News dumping the cancellation of The Bachelorette during peak March madness is hilarious — Eric V. Diamond (@el_diamante3) March 19, 2026

Imagine leaving your job as one of these men on the bachelorette and your season doesn’t even get aired. You don’t get any followers, can’t launch a career or nothing 😭 — Ashley Hollis (@ashleyhollis_) March 19, 2026

i hated the idea of her being the bachelorette from the beginning. what a fucking mess we never shouldve been in https://t.co/oT72D2rqUL — jordan 🩷 (@woohoojordan) March 19, 2026

My coworker announcing to the office that The Bachelorette has been canceled pic.twitter.com/Aasx64fwRt — anne hart (@alhart25) March 19, 2026

As a former Bachelor contestant, I can tell you that ABC thoroughly vets every part of your personal history. Given that Frankie Taylor Paul already had a public profile, it’s hard to believe they didn’t know exactly who she was going in to this season. — Jillian Anderson (@Jillie_Alexis) March 19, 2026

Taylor Frankie Paul’s Bachelorette season: pic.twitter.com/A0DQ46YZTa — Ryan Wilson (@rossoneri_23) March 19, 2026

No fr, now out of nowhere the week before her bachelorette season is supposed to air, “TMZ obtains” all this footage and he’s asking for sole custody? — selena (@SelenaMariaE_) March 19, 2026

ABC needs to just go back to picking a fan favorite who made it to HomeTowns in a previous season for the Bachelorette. Pretty full-proof system. Lots to choose from if you include several seasons… pic.twitter.com/KEGEBYeguz — Grant Culp (@ItsGrantCulp) March 19, 2026

Filming for Season 5 of “Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” remain on hiatus due to similar concerns.