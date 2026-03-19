Taylor Frankie Paul’s ‘Bachelorette’ Cancellation Triggers Quick Fan Response: ‘What a F–king Mess’

Taylor Frankie Paul’s season of “The Bachelorette” won’t see the light of day… and the Internet has thoughts.
On Thursday, the reality star’s planned season of “The Bachelorette” was pulled from ABC amid a scandal involving domestic violence allegations against the lead. The decision came after a TMZ shared a video of the “Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star’s 2023 domestic violence incident, showing Paul throwing several metal barstools at her then-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen. One chair even appears to inadvertently hit her daughter.
“In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of ‘The Bachelorette’ at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family,” Disney said in a Thursday statement, just three days ahead of the Sunday premiere.
The Hulu MomToker was set to lead “The Bachelorette” Season 22, marking the franchise’s first female lead to have never appeared on a season of the ABC reality show’s sister series, “The Bachelor.”
Fans of “The Bachelorette,” “Mormon Wives” and just pop culture in general had been aware of the situation with Paul’s history had plenty of thoughts on the cancellation. Some were shocked, but others were curious why the reality star was ever chosen to represent the long-running series in the first place.
Below are some notable social media reactions following the cancellation:
Filming for Season 5 of “Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” remain on hiatus due to similar concerns.