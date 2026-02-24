Home > Culture & Lifestyle > Culture

Taylor Sheridan to Publish First Book ‘How to Not Die in Prison’

Simon & Schuster will release the “darkly funny survival guide” this summer

Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023
Taylor Sheridan (Photo by Emerson Miller, courtesy of Simon & Schuster)

Because Taylor Sheridan doesn’t have enough projects on his plate, the “Yellowstone” creator and Paramount+ content generator is adding “published author” to his bio. His first book, “How to Not Die in Prison,” will be released this summer by Simon & Schuster, the publisher announced on Tuesday.

Described as a “no bulls–t, darkly funny survival guide to life in a maximum-security prison,” the book was co-written by “prison-hardened ex-con” Tom Nelson.

Per the book’s description, “How to Not Die in Prison” teaches readers “everything they need to know to make it out alive, from how to survive a prison riot, a lockdown, a stabbing, a hit, and solitary confinement to how to get a job, not go insane, make prison ramen, give a prison tat, and (allegedly) make a shiv.”

“You might wonder what in the world gives me the knowledge or wisdom to write a survival guide to prison,” writes Taylor Sheridan in the book’s introduction. “Well, I’ll tell you — absolutely nothing. I’ve never been to prison. But, like every man, I’ve certainly wondered how I would survive if circumstances ever put me there. That morbid curiosity sent me on a journey to understand the politics and dangers of prison. When researching for ‘Mayor of Kingstown,’ I learned very quickly it’s way better to avoid going to prison than figuring out how to survive one.”

“I wish I could’ve heeded Taylor’s advice all those years ago and read the f–cking book, but that’s exactly the point: there was no f–king book to speak of because I hadn’t yet been spit out through the system and gained the knowledge that my co-author currently refers to as wisdom,” writes Nelson.

Sheridan may not know much about prison or writing books, but he certainly knows about creating beloved TV shows. The Oscar-nominated screenwriter and Emmy-nominated producer has been behind “Yellowstone,” “Landman,” “Mayor of Kingstown,” “Tulsa King,” “1883,” “1923” and “Lioness.” He also created the upcoming “The Madison” as well as “Marshals.”

Stuart Roberts, Simon & Schuster’s vice president and executive editor for special projects, acquired the North American, first serial and audiobook rights from Anthony Mattero at Creative Artists Agency.

How to Not Die in Prison
“How to Not Die in Prison” cover (Photo Credit: Simon & Schuster)
The Madison
