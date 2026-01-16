Taylor Sheridan’s ‘The Madison’, Starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell, to Premiere in March | Photos

Taylor Sheridan’s “The Madison” will premiere on Paramount+ on March 14. The streamer announced the news on Friday while also dropping several first-look photos of the upcoming family drama.

“The Madison” focuses on the McIntosh family, who moves from New York City to the Madison River valley of central Montana. The series is being described as “Sheridan’s most intimate work to date” in a press release as well as a “heartfelt study of grief and human connection.” There will be six episodes in the first season.

The drama stars Oscar nominee Michelle Pfeiffer as Stacy Clyburn and Golden Globe Award nominee Kurt Russell. “The Madison” also stars Beau Garrett (“Firefly Lane”), Elle Chapman (“A Man Called Otto”), Patrick J. Adams (“Suits”), Amiah Miller (“War for the Planet of the Apes”), Alaina Pollack (“The Surrender”), Ben Schnetzer (“3 Body Problem”), Kevin Zegers (“Power”), Rebecca Spence (“Lady in the Lake”), Danielle Vasinova (“1923”) and Matthew Fox (“Lost”). Check out the first look photos below.

Matthew Fox as Paul Clyburn and Kurt Russell as Preston Clyburn in “The Madison” (Photo Cr: Emerson Miller /Paramount +)

Matthew Fox as Paul Clyburn in “The Madison” (Photo Cr: Emerson Miller /Paramount +)

Michelle Pfeiffer as Stacy Clyburn and Beau Garett as Abigail Reese in “The Madison” (Photo Cr: Emerson Miller /Paramount +)

Patrick J. Adams as Russell McIntosh, Elle Chapman as Paige McIntosh in “The Madison” (Photo Cr: Emerson Miller /Paramount +)

Beau Garett as Abigail Reese, Alaina Pollack as Macy Reese, Amiah Miller as Bridgett Reese in “The Madison” (Photo Cr: Emerson Miller /Paramount +)

Kurt Russell as Preston Clyburn and Matthew Fox as Paul Clyburn in “The Madison” (Photo Cr: Emerson Miller /Paramount +)

Kevin Zegers as Cade Harris in “The Madison” (Photo Cr: Emerson Miller /Paramount +)

Beau Garrett as Abigail Reese, Ben Schnetzer as Van Davis, Danielle Vasinova as Kestrel Harris, Kevin Zegers as Cade Harris in “The Madison” (Photo Cr: Emerson Miller /Paramount +)

Kurt Russell as Preston Clyburn in “The Madison” (Photo Cr: Emerson Miller /Paramount +)

Michelle Pfeiffer as Stacy Clyburn in “The Madison” (Photo Cr: Emerson Miller /Paramount +)

Michelle Pfeiffer as Stacy Clyburn in “The Madison” (Photo Cr: Emerson Miller /Paramount +)

Alaina Pollack as Macy, Michelle Pfeiffer as Stacy Clyburn in “The Madison” (Photo Cr: Emerson Miller /Paramount +)

Ben Schnetzer as Van Davis in “The Madison” (Photo Cr: Emerson Miller /Paramount +)

“The Madison” is produced by Paramount Television Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions. Sheridan executive produces alongside David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Christina Voros, Michael Friedman, Pfeiffer, Russell and Keith Cox.

The drama will be the third Sheridan show released in 2026. Season 2 of “Landman” will conclude on Sunday. It will be followed on March 1 with the premiere of “Marshals” on CBS.