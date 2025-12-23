Taylor Swift has donated another $1 million to Feeding America, with the nonprofit organization publicly thanking the megastar for her generosity on Tuesday.

“We are incredibly grateful for Taylor Swift’s $1 million gift to Feeding America,” Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot said in a statement via an Instagram post, which mirrored Swift’s album artwork for “The Life of a Showgirl.”

“This holiday season, her continued support is a powerful reminder of what’s possible when we unite to end hunger,” the message continued. “When we join together alongside people facing hunger, we can make sure families have a full table this holiday season and beyond.”

The singer has long given back to various organizations over the years, including donating $70,000 in books to her hometown’s library and donating $1 million to the Louisiana food relief back in 2016.

And speaking of gifts, Swift’s fans are still unwrapping all the magic from her “The End of an Era” docuseries. While the third batch of episodes came early on Tuesday, the second installment featured two of the pop superstar’s most iconic guests on her world tour: Sabrina Carpenter and Travis Kelce.

In Episode 4, Swift gushed over Carpenter’s career skyrocketing since her opening act stint on the Eras Tour in late 2023 and early 2024. And with Kelce, who is also her fiancé, the singer broke down how his cameo in “The Tortured Poets Department” section in London came to life.

All six episodes of “Taylor Swift: The End of an Era” are now streaming on Disney+.





