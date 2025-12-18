Disney+ to Drop Last 2 Episodes of Taylor Swift’s ‘The End of an Era’ Doc Early

The final two episodes were originally set to release on Dec. 26

JD Knapp
“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour — The Final Show” (Disney+)
“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour — The Final Show” (Disney+)

“The End of an Era” is ending a bit sooner than expected, as Disney+ will drop the final two episodes of the Taylor Swift docuseries early ahead of Christmas.

While teasing Episodes 3 & 4, which drop this Friday, the streamer announced: “As an early gift to fans around the world, the final two episodes will premiere early on Dec. 23 at 12 a.m. PT, only on Disney+.”

Those final two episodes were initially scheduled to air on Dec. 26. 

Set to the tune of “Blank Space,” Thursday’s first-look teaser itself features Sabrina Carpenter and Travis Kelce, as well as some behind-the-scenes sneak peeks tied to “Reputation.”

The second batch of episodes from “The End of an Era” drop Friday at 12 a.m. PT on Disney+, while the first two are currently available to stream.

Taylor Swift, The Eras Tour
Read Next
9 Takeaways From 'Taylor Swift: The End of an Era'

JD Knapp

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is the morning news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News,…

Comments