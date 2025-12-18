Disney+ to Drop Last 2 Episodes of Taylor Swift’s ‘The End of an Era’ Doc Early

“The End of an Era” is ending a bit sooner than expected, as Disney+ will drop the final two episodes of the Taylor Swift docuseries early ahead of Christmas.

While teasing Episodes 3 & 4, which drop this Friday, the streamer announced: “As an early gift to fans around the world, the final two episodes will premiere early on Dec. 23 at 12 a.m. PT, only on Disney+.”

Those final two episodes were initially scheduled to air on Dec. 26.

Here’s your first look at episodes 3 & 4 of Taylor Swift’s The End of an Era before they premiere tomorrow at 12am PT. PLUS, as an early gift to fans around the world, the final two episodes will premiere early on December 23 at 12am PT, only on Disney+. #TSTheEndofanEra pic.twitter.com/XCbquazwO8 — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) December 18, 2025

Set to the tune of “Blank Space,” Thursday’s first-look teaser itself features Sabrina Carpenter and Travis Kelce, as well as some behind-the-scenes sneak peeks tied to “Reputation.”

The second batch of episodes from “The End of an Era” drop Friday at 12 a.m. PT on Disney+, while the first two are currently available to stream.