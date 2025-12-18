Disney+ to Drop Last 2 Episodes of Taylor Swift’s ‘The End of an Era’ Doc Early

“The End of an Era” is ending a bit sooner than expected, as Disney+ will drop the final two episodes of the Taylor Swift docuseries early ahead of Christmas.
While teasing Episodes 3 & 4, which drop this Friday, the streamer announced: “As an early gift to fans around the world, the final two episodes will premiere early on Dec. 23 at 12 a.m. PT, only on Disney+.”
Those final two episodes were initially scheduled to air on Dec. 26.
Set to the tune of “Blank Space,” Thursday’s first-look teaser itself features Sabrina Carpenter and Travis Kelce, as well as some behind-the-scenes sneak peeks tied to “Reputation.”
The second batch of episodes from “The End of an Era” drop Friday at 12 a.m. PT on Disney+, while the first two are currently available to stream.