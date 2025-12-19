Taylor Swift Reveals Which Surprise Guest Drew the Loudest Crowd Reaction on the Eras Tour

The second batch of episodes from “Taylor Swift: The End of an Era” featured two of the pop superstar’s most iconic guests on her world tour: Sabrina Carpenter and Travis Kelce.

In Episode 4, Swift gushed over Carpenter’s career skyrocketing since her opening act stint on the Eras Tour in late 2023 and early 2024.

“She was just on tour with us six months ago, but since then her career has skyrocketed,” the singer said of Carpenter’s success post-“Espresso.” “It’s the dream scenario for how you’d want your career to go as an artist.”

During her surprise song section in New Orleans, Swift decided to fake fans out by performing Carpenter’s breakout hit “Espresso” before bringing the “Short ‘n Sweet” singer onstage with her.

The duo rehearsed backstage ahead of the show. Carpenter revealed that Swift sent her a voice memo of the arrangement she had in mind, including “Espresso,” “Is It Over Now?” and “Please, Please, Please.”

“I felt like a real big idiot because the first time you sent me the first version it didn’t process that the takeout coffee line really fits with ‘Espresso,’” Carpenter said of the mashup including Swift’s “1989” vault song. “That was a big blonde moment for me.”

“Sabrina is a shooting star,” Swift added. “She’s so smart. She knows exactly how to entertain people in the way that they want in the moment she’s in. She’s just like battling herself for No. 1 the whole summer.”

Another special guest that joined Swift on the European leg of the tour was her now-fiancé, Travis Kelce. The singer broke down how his cameo in “The Tortured Poet’s Department” section in London came to life.

“Travis is a real yes guy in terms of life itself,” she said.

She and dancer Kameron Saunders, whose brother plays on the Kansas City Chiefs with Kelce, joked that it would be fun if Kelce joined the dancers onstage for a vaudeville skit during the show in which two of the male dancers attempt to cheer Swift on and tell her that the show must go on.

“We were joking, and it became very clear that he wasn’t joking,” Swift shared.

“The moment is never too big for Travis. The light is never too bright for Travis,” she added. “He got out there and was the most charming delightful performance you could be on the stage with.”

The NFL star strutted onstage in a custom tux for his performance at Wembley Stadium in front of 70,000 screaming fans. He revealed on his podcast “New Heights” that he was nervous, but he did not show it during the performance.

“I can safely say that was the loudest it ever got on the Eras Tour,” Swift revealed.

The first four episodes of “Taylor Swift: The End of an Era” are available on Disney+. The final two episodes will be released on Dec. 23.