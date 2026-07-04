Oops: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding Details Leaked by AMC CEO Adam Aron

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s much-buzzed-about but super-secret wedding at Madison Square Garden was detailed at length late Friday in an apparently NDA-breaking, since-deleted X post from AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron.

“It did not look like Madison Square Garden,” Aron wrote. “Immediately upon entry, everything … floors, walls, ceiling … was draped in peach and white. Large blown up pitctures of Taylor and Travis at each age, year by year, from one year-old to late teenager-hood, were on display.”

Flaunting his relationship with Swift since heading the theatrical release of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” (“I saw early on that true romance was at hand”), the executive went on to describe the MSG interior, the couple’s vows, the guest list and after party and more.

“It was such a privilege to be THERE,” Aron wrote. Read the post in full below:

The CEO of AMC offers a detailed account of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding. pic.twitter.com/9gygw6L4dj — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 4, 2026

Representatives for Swift and AMC Theatres did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

“A small portion of MSG was cordoned off, devoid of any notion that a basketball or hockey game ever shared that space,” Aron added of the arena’s interior. “Somehow magically, someone created an outdoor garden at a lush countryside retreat. Everything draped off this time in green and white. Real flowers and I think artificial three welcomed fifteen rows of maybe 75 or so chairs. They say there were around one thousand attendees, but surprisingly, it all felt intimate and small. Everything was close.”

Of the Swift-Kelce vows, he wrote, “Long, entertaining, personal, charming, emotional, irreverent and endearing explorations by each as to how they met, why they want to be with each other for all eternity, the promises they made in joining their much-beloved two whole families (Kelce’s and Swift’s) as one, and committing to their new mutual life together.

“What was clear above all else was simply this: Their profound love,” he continued. “This is no small love. Each at the absolute pinnacle of their worlds. Each so obviously head over heels about having found their soulmate.”

Reports of the non-disclosure agreement affiliated with the Swift-Kelce wedding have been far and wide in the lead-up to Friday’s nuptials, with TMZ reporting that they were “serious business” and that Madison Square Garden staffers’ jobs were on the line if broken.

Bloomberg’s Myles Miller confirmed the news, posting on X Friday that MSG “has parted ways with staff members for violations of NDAs associated with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding. Everyone entering including law enforcement has to store their phone in a bag. No one has been allowed to enter the arena prior to the wedding.”