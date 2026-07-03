Here’s Everything We Know So Far About Taylor Swift’s Wedding

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are officially married!

News broke Friday evening when the jumbotron outside their venue – Madison Square Garden – made the announcement. According to People, Swift’s reps also commented with a few details about the night, including the fact that it was officiated by Adam Sandler.

“The bride and groom’s wedding ceremony looks have been created by Christian Dior Haute Couture,” the statement read. “They are designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the Bride and Groom. This is the designer’s first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity. Their shoes were custom made by Christian Louboutin and the bride wore Cartier jewelry.”

It continued: “Taylor & Travis did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen. Instead, her brother Austin Swift served as Taylor’s Man of Honor and Jason Kelce was Travis’ Best Man. The ceremony joined both families together and was officiated by friend Adam Sandler.”

The details of Swift and Kelce’s nuptials leaked earlier this week when a city permit was placed by Swift’s team that is scheduled to run from 5 p.m. ET on Friday, July 3 through 4 a.m. ET Saturday, July 4. The couple held a rehearsal dinner Thursday night at Madison Square Garden’s Infosys Theater, the same day that they donated $26 million across 20 charities in honor of their lavish Friday wedding, which some fans have taken to calling “the royal wedding” online.

Around 1,000 guests are reported to be attending the event. As the wedding has neared, more and more celebrities have been spotted heading toward Madison Square Garden, providing increasing clarity about the event’s star-studded guest list. For starters, a number of Swift’s longtime friends and collaborators, including Jack Antonoff, Lena Dunham and Gigi Hadid, were all seen at the couple’s Thursday night rehearsal dinner.

On Friday, Jimmy Fallon, Aaron Dessner, Ellie Goulding, Nikki Glaser, Dakota Johnson, Hugh Grant, Bradley Cooper, George Stephanopoulos, Julianne Moore, New England Patriots Coach Mike Vrabel, Chariah Gordon, Micole Hardman Jr., Kristin Juszczyk, Glennon Doyle, Selena Gomez, Benson Boone, Sombr, Zoë Kravitz and Ethan Hawke all either posted on social media about heading to Swift’s wedding or were spotted walking into it in formalwear.

Haim sisters Alana, Este and Danielle, longtime friends of Swift’s, were also captured heading into the event.

Additionally, the New York Times reported that actress Emma Stone, designer Ashley Avignone, model Karlie Kloss and her husband Joshua Kushner will all be attending the wedding as well. Irish late night host Graham Norton and British radio presenter Greg James have both also been confirmed to be in attendance, as have The (formerly Dixie) Chicks, Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran and “The Summer I Turned Pretty” author Jenny Han.

Many of Kelce’s fellow NFL stars, including Kareem Hunt, Cooper Kupp, Chris Jones, Julian Edelman, Baker Mayfield, Beau Allen and Matthew Stafford, have all been photographed heading to the wedding. Some guests were seen showing what appeared to be custom QR codes to gain entry into the event.

Rolling Stone has reported that Fleetwood Mac legend Stevie Nicks will be in attendance performing at the ceremony, while CBS has reported that Beatles legend Paul McCartney may also perform a song or two. Others expected to be in attendance Friday include Swift and Kelce’s family members and two of Swift’s other pop star friends, Suki Waterhouse and Sabrina Carpenter.

Some of the event’s A-list attendees, including Sombr, Cabello and Gomez, shared videos on social media hinting at their attendance.

Kelce and Swift have been together since August 2023. They announced their engagement in August 2025, with Swift writing on Instagram at the time, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”