Zohran Mamdani Shares His Favorite Taylor Swift Songs Ahead of Singer’s NYC Wedding

Breaking news, Taylor Swift fans. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is a “Lover” stan.

Swift is set to marry Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce Friday at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Swift and co. obtained a city permit for the event, which will go into effect at 5 p.m. ET Friday, July 3 and run through 4 a.m. ET Saturday, July 4. The permit’s details, which were revealed this week, came after months of speculation about the plan for Kelce and Swift’s wedding.

In honor of the couple’s forthcoming nuptials, the New York Times shared on Spotify a list of Mayor Mamdani’s 12 favorite Swift songs. His selections include well-known Swift hits like “Love Story (Taylor’s Version),” “Cruel Summer,” “Delicate” and “August,” as well as lesser known deep cuts like “My Tears Ricochet,” “Dress,” “I Know Places” and “Only the Young,” the song that Swift wrote for her 2020 Netflix documentary “Miss Americana.”

Perhaps most surprising of all: Mamdani has four songs from Swift’s divisive 2019 album “Lover” (“I Forgot That You Existed,” “Cruel Summer,” “I Think He Knows” and “London Boy”) on his playlist, more than any of her other albums. Take from that what you will, Swifties.

You can check out the full playlist yourself below.

Swift and Kelce announced their engagement in August 2025, after two years of dating, with Swift writing on Instagram, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

On Thursday, the couple held their rehearsal dinner at Madison Square Garden’s Infosys Theater. Among the dinner’s guests were a number of Swift and Kelce’s celebrity friends, including Jack Antonoff, Adam Sandler, Lena Dunham, Erin Andrews, Greg Olsen, Aric Jones, Gigi Hadid and others.

In anticipation of their lavish Friday wedding, Swift and Kelce donated $26 million across 20 charities. Longtime Swift publicist Tree Paine confirmed the donations Thursday, as well as the list of charities that the couple selected, including City Harvest New York City, Food Bank For NYC, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Dolly Parton”s Imagination Library National, New York’s Education Through Music and Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, MO, among others.

“We are incredibly grateful for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s generous $1 million donation to City Harvest. This donation is a love letter to New York, and a bold commitment to our efforts to ensure that no New Yorker goes hungry,” Jilly Stephens, CEO of City Harvest, said in a statement. “Their support comes at a critical time, with visits to New York City soup kitchens and food pantries near record highs and expected to increase further in response to federal funding cuts.”