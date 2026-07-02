Sean Hannity Refuses to Believe Trump Actually Likes Zohran Mamdani: ‘That’s All an Act’

Sean Hannity sounded off on Donald Trump and Zohran Mamdani’s friendly dynamic, declaring on Fox News that he doesn’t believe it to be real.

The Fox News personality found himself discussing the mayor of New York City during a conversation with former Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday’s broadcast for “Hannity.”

While discussing the rise of Democratic Socialism candidates in the Democratic Party, de Blasio argued that these “new Democrats” could be on to something.

“Okay, let me make a prediction,” Hannity responded. “It might work in New York City, and New York City may go hard left. And places like Colorado may go hard left, and Washington state and California and New Jersey and Illinois. But I’m gonna tell you what’s gonna happen, if you’re looking for independents to vote for a platform that says the borders are open, we’ll have no police … we’ll take away private property, if you think that’s winning a formula good luck.”

De Blasio pushed back, defending that this wasn’t the platform and called on Hannity to look at Mamdani’s relationship with the president. “Look at Mamdani, this is why Trump gets along with Mamdani,” de Blasio argued. “Because he saw that Mamdani talked about the rent –”

Before de Blasio could finish his point, Hannity cut him off and declared, “They don’t get along. That’s all an act. I don’t believe it.”

Hannity: I think AOC and Bernie are destroying your party.



De Blasio: Bernie Sanders is the most popular political figure in America. pic.twitter.com/TTlfjAMRaw — Acyn (@Acyn) July 2, 2026

The former mayor doubled down, however, adding, “I believe Trump saw that Mamdani was on to something. And what Mamdani has talked about, not all those other things you say, he talked about people being able to pay the rent, being able to afford to get on a bus, be able to afford childcare.”

“He’s done some real things on those things already,” he continued. “The point is, that’s what Democrats are going to run on. If they have any sense, and I think we are getting finally some sense as a party, we’re not going to be the party of the status quo. We’re going to be the party that talks about real economic change and what people need at the kitchen table.”

Hannity’s commentary directly contradicted Trump’s own words about Mamdani, given the president recently praised the new mayor as “a charming guy, a good looking guy.”And this is not the first time Trump has issued compliments for Mamdani, as he previously admitted to speaking with the mayor “a lot.”

“Bad policy, but nice guy,” Trump noted in February.

At the time, Mamdani chimed in on X with, “I had a productive meeting with President Trump this afternoon. I’m looking forward to building more housing in New York City.”

These comments only further fueled the narrative that the political adversaries have found common ground. Though, it’s clear Hannity isn’t quite convinced.