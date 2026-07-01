Bill O’Reilly Says Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson Are Only Anti-Trump Because They’re ‘Personalities,’ Not Journalists

Bill O’Reilly slammed Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson for turning against Donald Trump in his second term.

While talking with Piers Morgan on “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” O’Reilly was asked why he thought Kelly, Carlson and even people like Marjorie Taylor Greene had all started attack Trump more often. Morgan wanted to know if he had insight into some of his former Fox News colleagues.

“They’ve turned on Donald Trump, who’s turned on them as well, but there’s a real fracturing of the right in America,” Morgan said. “A lot of these are your former Fox News colleagues. What do you make of what’s happening here?”

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O’Reilly thought that it all came down to one very important thing: Kelly and Tucker were personalities and not real journalists.

“Well, look, I can’t speak for them as far as their motivation is concerned. I can tell you that they’re not journalists! None of them are,” he said. “They are personalities and very successful personalities. So, I mean, I back up everything I say by conversations with the president of the United States, one-on-one. Or Pentagon, or Mossad, or whatever the weapons inspectors in Austria, or wherever vehicle is going to give me information. And I pass that information along to my viewers and listeners. I’m not in it for clicks.”

Kelly and Carlson have been outspoken at times against Trump since he started his war with Iran back in March. Shortly after their first comments against him, the president brushed off their criticisms despite years of their support.

“MAGA is Trump — MAGA’s not the other two,” Trump told reporter Rachael Bade in March.

Just this week, Kelly admitted to another thing aside from the war that bothers her about the current administration. She has problems with the “grifty” nature of Trump and his sons following the news that Trump generated $1.2 billion in crypto revenue in 2025.

“I don’t feel great about our leaders, I’m not going to lie. I’m disappointed with some aspects of the Trump presidency for sure, like the Iran war, that’s number one… it’s so grifty, I’m not going to lie, it’s grifty,” Kelly said. “You know, the Trump family is grifty. There’s been like story after story about all the money his sons are making off of the government, these government contracts they’re getting, all that. I can’t stand that stuff and I love his sons, OK? So I say this as a true fan of theirs, but I didn’t like it when Hunter Biden was doing it and I don’t like it when the Trumps are doing it.”

You can watch the full “Piers Morgan Uncensored” segment in the video above.