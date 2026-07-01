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Trump Was Paid $10.7 Million for Amazon’s ‘Melania’ Doc

The president’s financial disclosure statement reveals the licensing fee plus a $521,161 payment for the First Lady’s memoir from Skyhorse Publishing

Donald Trump, Melania Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend a screening of the documentary film “Melania” at The Kennedy Center on January 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Credit: Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Amazon MGM Studios’ “Melania” doc may have bombed at the box office, but it generated a $10.71 million licensing fee for President Donald Trump, according to his 2025 financial disclosure.

The president’s 2025 financial disclosure statement also revealed a $521,161 licensing payment for the “Melania” memoir from Skyhorse Publishing, along with $6 million in net proceeds “for the sale of NFTs and other collectibles” associated with the first lady.

Amazon MGM Studios acquired the Brett Ratner-directed “Melania” in a post-election bidding war, reportedly paying $40 million for the rights to the film, along with a hefty $35 million marketing budget for the documentary. That campaign has included cable news and NFL playoff TV spots, digital marketing, commemorative tickets and popcorn buckets, and a promotional stunt at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

Amazon’s winning bid reportedly came following a Mar-a-Lago dinner between the Trumps and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in the weeks following the 2024 presidential election, according to The Wall Street Journal.

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Jimmy Kimmel characterized Amazon’s investment differently on an episode earlier this year of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” flatly calling it “a bribe.”

“Neither the President nor his family has ever engaged — or will ever engage — in conflicts of interest,” White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said in a statement to TheWrap. “All actions by President Trump and his administration are taken in the best interest of the American people.”

According to the 927-page financial disclosure, which was released Tuesday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, Trump raked in more than $500 million last year with his World Liberty Financial crypto products, which include the company’s “governance tokens.” Another one of his crypto businesses, CIC Digital LLC, reportedly generated $600 million in revenue just from sales of souvenir meme coins featuring the president’s face.

All in all, Trump’s financial disclosure reveals that his many holdings, including his real estate and crypto assets, generated at least $2.2 billion in revenue. That marks a considerable increase from the $622 million in revenue that his assets reported for 2024, the year before he retook presidential office. His estimated net worth has also risen to $6 billion, up from the $2.3 billion reported in 2024.

President Donald Trump talks to reporters after signing an executive order dealing with automobile repairs with Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin in the Oval Office at the White House on June 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
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Umberto Gonzalez

Umberto is a senior film reporter at TheWrap, covering film & television development, agencies and talent. He joined TheWrap in 2016. He has been covering the fanboy beat & breaking scoops for 20 years with numerous Hollywood trade, newspaper and magazine mentions to his credit.

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