Taylor Swift Gets Mixed Boos, Cheers at Alan Jackson’s Final Concert in Nashville

Taylor Swift got some boos after she appeared via video at Alan Jackson’s final concert in Nashville on Saturday. Her appearance was not announced ahead of time.

Jackson was also toasted by fans and fellow musicians alike, including Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Eric Church, Lee Ann Womack, and Luke Bryan.

But before he took to the stage, an announcer told the crowd, “We have one more video.” Swift’s pre-recorded message then played.

💬| Taylor Swift’s tribute to Alan Jackson during his final show in Nashville:



“I just want to say thank you for your decades of your incredible songwriting and performances and the way that means so much to us, the fans, I think my favorite song of yours is “Drive” because in… pic.twitter.com/vlPNYCSTSn — Taylor Swift Updates 💎 (@swifferupdates) June 28, 2026

Much of her message was difficult to hear over the mixed cheers and boos. “I just want to say thank you for your decades of your incredible songwriting and performances and the way that means so much to us, the fans,” Swift said.

“I think my favorite song of yours is ‘Drive’ because in that song you paint such a picture and let us into details of your personal life, and I know that was an example that was so good for me to see at a young age, an artist who’s just letting fans into details of his life,” she continued. “I appreciate you so much for the ways that you have treated me and other artists and writers with such support and encouragement over the years, and I’m so exited for you doing this show and just appreciate you so much. Love you!”

Jackson announced his diagnosis of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, a degenerative disease that impacts balance, in 2021. One dollar from every ticket sale for Saturday’s event went to the CMT Research Foundation.