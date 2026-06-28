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Taylor Swift Gets Mixed Boos, Cheers at Alan Jackson’s Final Concert in Nashville

Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Eric Church and Lee Ann Womack also attend the country superstar’s last show

Stephanie kaloi
Taylor Swift attends the Songwriters Hall of Fame 55th Annual Induction and Awards Gala at Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 11, 2026 in New York City
Taylor Swift attends the Songwriters Hall of Fame 55th Annual Induction and Awards Gala at Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 11, 2026 in New York City(Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift got some boos after she appeared via video at Alan Jackson’s final concert in Nashville on Saturday. Her appearance was not announced ahead of time.

Jackson was also toasted by fans and fellow musicians alike, including Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Eric Church, Lee Ann Womack, and Luke Bryan.

But before he took to the stage, an announcer told the crowd, “We have one more video.” Swift’s pre-recorded message then played.

Much of her message was difficult to hear over the mixed cheers and boos. “I just want to say thank you for your decades of your incredible songwriting and performances and the way that means so much to us, the fans,” Swift said.

“I think my favorite song of yours is ‘Drive’ because in that song you paint such a picture and let us into details of your personal life, and I know that was an example that was so good for me to see at a young age, an artist who’s just letting fans into details of his life,” she continued. “I appreciate you so much for the ways that you have treated me and other artists and writers with such support and encouragement over the years, and I’m so exited for you doing this show and just appreciate you so much. Love you!”

Jackson announced his diagnosis of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, a degenerative disease that impacts balance, in 2021. One dollar from every ticket sale for Saturday’s event went to the CMT Research Foundation.

Taylor Swift (Instagram)
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Stephanie kaloi

Stephanie Kaloi

Stephanie is a reporter at TheWrap. She has been covering news, politics, entertainment, media, and sports (mostly women’s basketball) for over 15 years. Her experience includes The Guardian, People, the BBC, SB Nation and more.

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