Taylor Swift’s ‘Toy Story 5’ Song Breaks Spotify Country Music Record in First Day

Taylor Swift shattered Spotify records Friday with her new song “I Knew It, I Knew You” becoming the most-streamed country song by a female artist in a single day.

Spotify announced the milestone on its X account Friday.

On June 5th, 2026, Taylor Swift’s “I Knew It, I Knew You” became the most-streamed country song in a single day by a female artist in Spotify history. pic.twitter.com/qOstHfAnQX — Spotify (@Spotify) June 5, 2026

The country song will be featured in “Toy Story 5,” which is set to release in theaters on June 19. Earlier Friday Swift also released a music video for the new release, teasing that the song is about the cowgirl Jessie.

The video shares first glimpses into Jessie’s relationships with fellow toys Woody and Buzz Lightyear from the earlier movies. It ends with a young, red-headed girl who resembles Jessie playing with the cowgirl doll in a tire swing and falling into a pile of leaves. Some of this footage looks to be from the unreleased fifth film.

“I Knew It, I Knew You” brings the pop superstar back to her country roots. The sound mimics that of her self-titled debut album, “Fearless” and plucky tracks on “Folklore.” Swift said she wrote the track as soon as she got home from an early “Toy Story 5” screening.

“Writing this song felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time,” she shared on Instagram. “Creating something for Jessie was a new challenge and also felt like second nature all at once. And being a ‘Toy Story’ kid from the age of 5 til now… is an adventure I plan to be on, to infinity and beyond.”