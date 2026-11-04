‘The Daily Show’ Plays ‘Marry, F—k, Kill’ With the Trump Administration to Celebrate Midterms

“The Daily Show” host Ronny Chieng celebrated Tuesday’s midterm elections by playing a round of “marry, f—k, kill” with members of the Trump administration, announcing, “There are no more important questions to be asked!”

Chieng noted Tuesday night that President Trump spent part of his time in the days and weeks preceding the midterms by running through the political podcast circuit. To prove his point, the “Daily Show” host rolled a clip of Trump being asked which member of his administration is the “best-looking,” before being given the choice to choose between Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

“Okay, you know what? There are no more important questions to be asked! We are done here,” Chieng said in response to the clip, adding, “That’s a demeaning question that no one should have to answer… But if you asked me, I would f—k JD Vance, marry Marco Rubio and kill myself.”

Following a round of applause from Tuesday night’s “Daily Show” studio audience, Chieng joked, “Thank you for cheering for my suicide.”

“Look, I’m not going to tell anyone how to vote, mostly because if you haven’t voted yet, it’s too late. The polls are closed,” Chieng continued. “But I will say that, if the Democrats do retake power, at least Democrats will finally have a dominant party that is focused on serious issues and not how hot their candidates are.”

Unfortunately, Chieng’s projection was followed by a Democratic ad that featured the word “hot” over the faces of many of this year’s rising Democratic stars. Afterward, Chieng observed, “Some of those are pity hots.”

“Not to call anyone out specifically, but you know how sometimes there’s a group photo of hotties where the overall average is definitely giving one person a boost? That’s [Democratic Maine Senator-elect] Troy Jackson, okay?” Chieng joked, adding, “This is so stupid! I’m not voting for Democrats because their candidates are hot. I’m voting for them because George Soros pays me to.”

“Good leadership has nothing to do with being hot,” the “Daily Show” host subsequently argued. “Have you seen The Founding Fathers? There’s a reason their main dating pool was their own slaves, okay?”

The latter joke was met with shocked groans and appalled gasps from members of the “Daily Show” audience. In response, Chieng told them, “Yeah, that’s right. Slavery is bad.”

“Maybe neither party is giving voters the best reasons for making a choice,” he concluded. “But, for some reason, a lot of people voted today anyway.”