‘Morning Joe’ Can’t Contain Joy Over Texas Results: ‘Want to Be Down the Middle on Everything, I Can’t on Gina’

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Most journalists remain impartial in public, but on Wednesday morning, “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough simply couldn’t do it. The MS NOW host was too overjoyed by how the gubernatorial race in Texas shook out.

Tuesday night marked a “blue tsunami” for Democrats, as they won huge races in key states and took control of both the House and the Senate. Looking at the results on Wednesday morning, Scarborough was floored, admitting that he would’ve “never, in a million years” expected so many longtime Republican strongholds to go blue. But there was one in particular that got him most.