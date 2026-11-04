‘Morning Joe’ Can’t Contain Joy Over Texas Results: ‘Want to Be Down the Middle on Everything, I Can’t on Gina’

Most journalists remain impartial in public, but on Wednesday morning, “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough simply couldn’t do it. The MS NOW host was too overjoyed by how the gubernatorial race in Texas shook out.
Tuesday night marked a “blue tsunami” for Democrats, as they won huge races in key states and took control of both the House and the Senate. Looking at the results on Wednesday morning, Scarborough was floored, admitting that he would’ve “never, in a million years” expected so many longtime Republican strongholds to go blue. But there was one in particular that got him most.
“Of all the results that I saw — and I think our friends at Fox News felt the same way, because I saw them have to grapple through this — after Hispanics being beaten, and brutalized, and killed, and punched, and treated not like second- or third-class citizens but treated like animals!” Scarborough bellowed, slamming his fist on the desk.
“Like animals! Last night, Hispanics spoke back. Hispanic Americans,” he continued. “Americans. Americans, and they used their vote. And Gina is the new governor.”
Indeed, Gina Hinojosa defeated Republican incumbent Greg Abbott in Texas, marking one of the biggest flips of the night.
“I’m sorry. I want to be down the middle on everything. I can’t on Gina,” Scarborough declared.
“A Hispanic woman trounced Greg Abbott, a man who most people thought was going to win comfortably,” he added. “It really — that is just the icing on the cake for so many Hispanics who were beaten and brutalized and were breaking Trump’s way just two years ago.”