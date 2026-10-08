Jimmy Fallon Mocks the White House’s Midterm Election Monitoring Plan: ‘Operation Sus’

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“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon mocked the White House for its controversial plan to monitor this year’s midterm elections, calling the Trump administration’s strategy, “Operation Sus.”

“It is less than a month before the midterms, and new polling numbers show that Democrats are favored to take control of both the House and the Senate,” Fallon noted at the top of his Wednesday night monologue. “Democrats haven’t been this excited since the Great Kale Fad of 2013.”

The NBC comedian went on to note that Trump has been out in full-force campaigning all throughout the country to try to raise greater support for the Republican Party among everyday voters.

“Trump is doing all he can to help Republicans. In the last seven days, he’s held rallies in Ohio, Nebraska, Maryland, Alabama, Oklahoma and Texas,” Fallon said, joking, “Or, as Melania put it, ‘Best week ever!’”

Fallon subsequently noted that the White House has announced that it will not allow international election monitors to observe this year’s midterms voting cycle. The move marks the first time in over 20 years that the White House has made such a decision.

For that reason, Fallon sarcastically referred to the Trump administration’s plan as “Operation Sus.” Moments later, he added: “A lot of people are worried Trump might try to mess with the voting. So, to address those concerns, he’s put out this message. Watch this.”

The “Tonight Show” host then teed up a fake commercial narrated by “Trump” in which he introduced American voters to his new, “state-of-the-art Trump ballot counter.” The device was revealed to be nothing more than a paper shredder.

“It’s almost Election Day, and every American deserves to have their ballot counted. That’s why I’m making sure every Democratic district will have an extra secure, state-of-the-art Trump ballot counter,” the fake ad boasted, with “Trump” teasing: “They work perfectly. I just tested them with the Epstein Files! Best of all, it makes fresh confetti for my big election party!”