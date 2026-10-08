Seth Meyers Concedes Trump Rallies Are Longer Than Biden’s – Because Biden ‘Never Did a Tight 5’ on Stairs and Ramps

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President Trump bragged last week about how long his rallies are, as well as his ability to find stairs and ramps, making a dig at former president Biden in the process. On Wednesday night, Seth Meyers conceded that Trump was right on this one — but only because Biden “never did a tight five” on stairs.

At an Oct. 1 rally, Trump boasted: “Don’t forget, when Biden left the stage, he spoke very shortly, like two minutes, one minute, as quickly as possible, could never find the stairs. I don’t have that problem. You know these things? Do you know how many stairs they have?” The president then literally began pointing out stairs and ramps available to him on stage, counting five in total, and added that Biden “could never find a stair.”

“I mean, it’s true Biden’s rallies were shorter than Trump’s, but one of the reasons is he never did a tight five on where the f–k stairs were!” Meyers fired back during his “A Closer Look” segment on Wednesday.

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“He’s so proud of his ability to point at things and name them,” Meyers continued mocking. “It’s official, we’ve elected President Brick from ‘Anchorman.’”

For those unfamiliar, Brick was the character played by Steve Carell in “Anchorman.” From there, Meyers went on to imitate how Trump would sound with Brick-like dialogue.

“‘I love carpet. I love desk. I love lamp. We all love lamp, don’t we, folks?’” he joked. “‘It’s better than sun because you can look at it. If you look at lamp, no one makes fun of you. But if you look at sun, everyone says ‘No, Mr. President, don’t look at sun. You’ll burn your eye.’ But eye and eye are good. That’s why I’m so fine at reading off teleprompter. I never make mistake with teleprompter because word too long.’”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.