‘The View’ Backs Michael B. Jordan Oscar Win Over Timothée Chalamet: He Sends Flowers, Thanks Mom and Smells ‘So Good’ | Video

The hosts of “The View” have put in their own Oscar predictions, and the team expects “Sinners” — and the movie’s star, Michael B. Jordan — to run away with the bulk of the awards. In addition to his acting chops, Jordan also thanks his mom when accepting awards and “smells so good,” Sheryl Underwood said.

“I’m going to go all in on ‘Sinners,’” Sunny Hostin said. “I think it’s gonna be a sweep. Most Oscar nominations in history, I think Ruth Carter should win for costume design. Ryan Coogler as director would make history as the first Black director to win an Oscar for direction. And I think Michael B. Jordan should win for Best Actor because he played not one but two roles.”

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“I think ‘Frankenstein’ needs to win for something, and he needs to win,” Ana Navarro added. “It’s a terrific movie, costume design. Costumes were fantastic. I mean, you know, Jacob Elordi was fantastic. I think Guillermo del Toro deserves the Best Director award for this movie.”

Earlier in the conversation, the women debated the merits of two Best Actor contenders — Jordan and Timothée Chalamet — and who is more likely to win. Chalamet recently came under fire for comments he made about the opera and ballet.. Jordan, on the other hand, has been “taking the humble approach” to award season, Joy Behar said.

Jordan, who recently won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor at the 2026 Actor Awards, is also more compelling, Sara Haines added. “I do think as a consumer of movies and a lot of things, you can’t separate what how a person makes you feel. So no matter how good of an actor they are in a role, Michael B. Jordan could play the devil himself and I would be right there.”

Watch the exchange from “The View” in the video above.